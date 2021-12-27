ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hands-on with Alien Frens NFT and its exploding community

By Alexey Shabanov
testingcatalog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are several reasons for me to share this experience as NFTs are still new to many and also that they bring early access by themselves to some extra perks. Depending on the NFT project, you can get access to some software tools or even to the mobile app if it...

www.testingcatalog.com

testingcatalog.com

Telegram got post reactions and spoiler protection in its latest beta 8.4

These features were floating around iOS beta for quite a while and now they appear on Android as well. UPD 29.12.21: Reactions feature got temporarily disabled on the server-side. Reactions. It is a long-awaited feature for all channel admins especially since native comments were introduced. The native comment didn't work...
SOFTWARE
FOXBusiness

White Castle joins NFT art trend, releases its own collection

Burgers aren’t fungible tokens. To celebrate a major milestone, White Castle teamed up with Doodle Labs Corp. to create a series of NFTs. Che-Yu Wu, a celebrated media artist, created the collection, which is described as "generative art." NFTs, otherwise known as non-fungible tokens, are a form of digital...
DESIGN
Deadline

Fortnite Servers Go Down, Millions Of Gamers And Their Parents At Wit’s End

Tragedy struck millions of homes across the world today, as one of the world’s most popular online games went offline for several hours. Fortnite, which boasts more than 350 million players worldwide, was offline for several hours, thanks to an unknown glitch. The timing couldn’t have been worse for parents, whose gaming-obsessed offspring are home for winter school breaks and spending hours on their passion. Developer Epic Games posted to Twitter that its team was investigating a problem with the game’s servers. “Fortnite is currently unavailable and players are unable to log-in while we investigate an issue. We’ll provide more info when we have a solution to bring services back online.” The problem has now been solved and the game is back up and running. “Fortnite game servers are back online and the Winterfest continues!” The problem occurred when gamers were unable to log in to the game. Several reported that they received a message warning them, “You do not have permission to play Fortnite.” The Epic Games Store also had issues. Naturally, the large player base had time on its hands. Professional Fortnite player Sypher PK joked that he might run for president since his favorite time-suck has vanished.  
VIDEO GAMES
investing.com

Fisker Inc Set to Release its Premier NFT Series, Fisker by Hand, titled the OCEAN Concept

The news making the rounds in the NFT space is the recent announcement made by Henrik Fisker. Fisker is the co-founder of Fisker Inc, an electric vehicle startup. He is set to launch a top-notch digital art NFTs featuring original pen-on-paper sketches. Interestingly, these sketches were designed by the Founder and Chief Hand Designer, Henrik Fisker himself.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Lion Announces its NFT Language Project MetaWords Passes CertiK Audit

Lion Group Holding Ltd., operator of an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services and developer of new growth products that include SPAC sponsorship, NFT, and metaverse-related initiatives, announced its NFT language project MetaWords has passed CertiK security audit. MetaWords was created in collaboration with...
TECHNOLOGY
testingcatalog.com

ICYMI: You can add social links to your Reddit profile on Android

Reddit official app hints to its users about this feature on the app drawer. There you should be able to add links to a variety of different services including less common options. An example would be PayPal, Kickstarter, Twitch, Discord and 22 other services in total. These links will be...
CELL PHONES
investing.com

Gamestop Set to Announce Its NFT Marketplace Release Date

Popular gaming giant, GameStop (NYSE:GME), has indicated an interest in venturing into the NFT sphere through its GameStop NFT marketplace, which would allow its users to browse and buy gaming NFTs which would then be traded on popular marketplace platforms. In addition, the growing popularity of non-fungible tokens has led many popular gaming companies to look for means towards integrating non-fungible tokens as key in-game items. This, in turn, has given rise to the concept of play-to-earn games, a kind of gaming that permits users to win and trade NFTs in-game.
VIDEO GAMES
CLASSIX 107.9

Alexa Suggested a 10-Year-Old To Harm Themselves [Video]

The day after Christmas, twitter user @klivdahl found a shocking revelation when checking the activity of her Amazon Echo device.   Amazon’s virtual assistant system, Alexa, told her child to plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet, and then touch a penny to the exposed prongs. Alexa has been a work […]
TECHNOLOGY
IFLScience

This Is What Nostradamus Actually Predicted Would Happen In 2022

If you've spent enough time on the Internet towards the end of the year, you've probably come across a fair few "this is what famed astrologer Nostradamus predicted for next year" articles. A lot of them tend to make out like the predictions are set in stone, as though Nostradamus was sat in the 1500s writing "and in 2021 you'll all be dealing with COVID, which is going to be an absolute nightmare, but brace yourselves because in 2022 Chris Pratt's voicing Mario."
ASTRONOMY
disneydining.com

‘Frozen’ Voice Actress Found Dead at 35 Years Old

Sad news to report as we have learned that Sayaka Kanda, the Frozen actress who voiced Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen has died. The Japanese actress, Sayaka Kanda is known for many voice-over roles including Idoly Pride, Star Blazers 2202, and Convenience Store Boyfriends. She recently voiced Princess Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney’s Frozen and was to appear in the upcoming April 2022 production of Galaxy Express 999.
CELEBRITIES

