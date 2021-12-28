Portlanders Relish a Dusting of Snow the Day After Christmas

In truth, a pat on the head and a chuck under the chin is enough to keep your pooch happy under the tree. Though who knows how much they might also love a £175 Ralph Lauren cashmere doggy jumper, a £275 Fendi poo-bag dispenser or a €350 Moschino biker jacket? Or maybe they share your taste for the artisanal, such as Royal Delft’s Enchanted Forest dog bowls (from €150), or for exquisitely beaded collars from The Handmade Dog Collar Company (from £27), made by the ethically approved Sanata Women’s Group in Kenya. Hounds looking to showcase their sartorial Christmas spirit can accessorise further with a unique candy-cane rope lead (from €24) from Irish dog brand Pawtique.

PETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO