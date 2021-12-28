ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

5 killed, officer injured in Colorado shooting spree

By Nexstar Media Wire, Colleen Flynn
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OgiCU_0dXCHa4S00

LAKEWOOD, Colo. ( KDVR ) – Five people are dead after a series of shootings Monday night in Denver and Lakewood, including one that sent an officer to the hospital.

Two women were killed and one man was injured in the first shooting in Denver, near First Avenue and Broadway, Chief Paul Pazen said. Then, another man was killed in a shooting a few miles away near 12th Avenue and Williams Street.

Within two hours, police say there was a related shooting in Lakewood, a city outside Denver.

Lakewood police said two people were killed there, one being the suspected shooter. One officer and one other person were also shot and injured. The officer was taken to the hospital.

Police were still searching the area Monday night for additional suspects.

Officers also exchanged gunfire with the suspect near Eighth Avenue and Zuni Street in Denver.

Denver Police confirmed all the shootings were connected.

“This one individual was responsible for this very violent crime spree that took place this evening,” Pazen said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
City
Lakewood, CO
County
Denver, CO
Lakewood, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Denver Police#Crime Spree#Weather#Kdvr
WKBN

Man crashes into building in front of cop

Reports said the officer was behind the car at Pleasant Drive and Huntington Drive about 4:50 a.m. when it went through a stop sign and rammed into an apartment building in the 7400 block of Huntington Drive. The car was completely inside the building, reports said.
BOARDMAN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBN

1 cited after car crashes into apartment Tuesday

Reports said the officer was behind the car at Pleasant Drive and Huntington Drive about 4:50 a.m. when it went through a stop sign and rammed into an apartment building in the 7400 block of Huntington Drive. The car was completely inside the building, reports said.
BOARDMAN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy