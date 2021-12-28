ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flu season making a comeback after an unusual year off

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

The U.S. flu season has arrived on schedule after taking a year off, with flu hospitalizations rising and two child deaths reported.

Last year’s flu season was the lowest on record, likely because COVID-19 measures — school closures, distancing, masks, and canceled travel — prevented the spread of influenza, or because the coronavirus somehow pushed aside other viruses.

“This is setting itself up to be more of a normal flu season,” said Lynnette Brammer, who tracks flu-like illnesses for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

JUST IN: CDC shortens recommended quarantine period for COVID-19

The childhood deaths, Brammer said, are “unfortunately what we would expect when flu activity picks up. It’s a sad reminder of how severe flu can be.”

During last year’s unusually light flu season, one child died. In contrast, 199 children died from flu two years ago, and 144 the year before that.

In the newest data, the most intense flu activity was in the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C., and the number of states with high flu activity rose from three to seven. In CDC figures released Monday, states with high flu activity are New Mexico, Kansas, Indiana, New Jersey, Tennessee, Georgia and North Dakota.

The type of virus circulating this year tends to cause the largest amount of severe disease, especially in the elderly and the very young, Brammer said.

Vaccines, treasures, and bomb cyclones: A look back at 2021, month-by-month

Last year’s break from the flu made it more challenging to plan for this year’s flu vaccine. So far, it looks like what’s circulating is in a slightly different subgroup from what the vaccine targets, but it’s “really too early to know” whether that will blunt the vaccine’s effectiveness, Brammer said.

“We’ll have to see what the impact of these little changes” will be, Brammer said. “Flu vaccine is your best way to protect yourself against flu.”

There are early signs that fewer people are getting flu shots compared with last year. With hospitals already stretched by COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to get a flu shot and take other precautions, Brammer said.

“Cover your cough. Wash your hands. Stay home if you’re sick,” Brammer said. “If you do get flu, there are antivirals you can talk to your doctor about that can prevent severe illness and help you stay out of the hospital.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Related
ABC4

CDC shortens recommended quarantine period for COVID-19

(ABC4) – The CDC has updated and shortened the recommended isolation and quarantine period for people with COVID-19. The recommended time for isolation has changed from 10 days for people with COVID to five days, if asymptomatic. People who test positive should isolate for five days and when they leave isolation, continue to wear a […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC4

More cruise ships under CDC investigation due to COVID cases

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating more cruise ships due to new cases of COVID-19 as the omicron variant drives extremely high infection levels in the industry hub of Florida. The CDC said 88 vessels are now either under investigation or observation, but it did not specify how […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

How to tell if your symptoms are Omicron, Delta, a cold or flu

PERSONAL hygiene is extremely important - especially when it comes to protecting ourselves from viruses. As coronavirus cases continue to spread, with the Omicron variant now standing it's ground, it's likely you're on high alert for the slightest cough or sniffle. Colleagues, relatives and friends are commonly complaining of a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Magnolia State Live

Flu is back in America with a vengeance this year, experts say

The U.S. flu season has arrived on schedule after taking a year off, with flu hospitalizations rising and two child deaths reported. Last year’s flu season was the lowest on record, likely because COVID-19 measures — school closures, distancing, masks and canceled travel — prevented the spread of influenza, or because the coronavirus somehow pushed aside other viruses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Washington

Flu Making a Comeback, Could Strain Hospitals Filled With COVID Patients

Flu cases are on the rise once again in the United States after reaching an all-time low last year. The total number of cases could reach pre-pandemic levels, health experts say, potentially causing additional strain on the nation’s hospitals as they fight back a wave of COVID-19 cases fueled by the extremely contagious omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WIS-TV

Flu season beginning to emerge after few cases seen last year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/AP) - As health officials keep an eye on COVID-19, they are also closely watching the number of flu cases being reported. Last year saw the fewest number of flu cases in recorded history. This year, the number of cases being reported nationally and regionally are continuing to rise, which has doctors and health officials watching the spread.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Flu rebounding after lowest season ever recorded

The U.S. flu season has arrived on schedule after taking a year off, with flu hospitalizations rising and two child deaths reported. Last year's flu season was the lowest on record, likely because COVID-19 measures - school closures, distancing, masks and canceled travel - prevented the spread of influenza, or because the coronavirus somehow pushed aside other viruses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

The Flu Season is Back in Business in the USA

Even though the flu, which is also known as the influenza virus, is harmless for most people, not everybody gets rid of it too fast. For some individuals, the disease can even knock them out, leaving them lying in bed for weeks. In some other cases, flu can even be lethal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mountaintimes.info

Flu returns to Vermont after taking a year off

As Vermont braces for the Omicron variant of Covid-19, influenza appears to be making a comeback. Roughly 1 in 10 people tested for respiratory symptoms in Vermont had the flu in mid-December up from about 3 in 100 people the first week of the month, according to the Vermont Dept. of Health.
VERMONT STATE
