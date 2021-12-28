With extension in tow, J.B. Bickerstaff looks to build culture with Cavs

With his new contract extension, J. B. Bickerstaff has a firm grip on the Cavaliers' coaching job. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cavaliers awarded coach J.B. Bickerstaff with a lucrative Christmas present, extending him through the 2026-27 season. Continuity on the coaching staff will allow their young core to grow, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic opines. It also ensures that the positive culture Bickerstaff has built will become a fixture.

“It’s meaningful to know that you’re with an organization and with a group of people that believe in you and believe in what we’re building and what we’re working towards,” Bickerstaff said. “When you have that support, it just gives you more confidence to go out and do the job that you see fit.”

We have more from thee Central Division: