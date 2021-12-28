With extension in tow, J.B. Bickerstaff looks to build culture with Cavs
The Cavaliers awarded coach J.B. Bickerstaff with a lucrative Christmas present, extending him through the 2026-27 season. Continuity on the coaching staff will allow their young core to grow, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic opines. It also ensures that the positive culture Bickerstaff has built will become a fixture.
“It’s meaningful to know that you’re with an organization and with a group of people that believe in you and believe in what we’re building and what we’re working towards,” Bickerstaff said. “When you have that support, it just gives you more confidence to go out and do the job that you see fit.”
We have more from thee Central Division:
- Bulls guard Coby White admits he’s having a rough season, Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago writes. He missed the first 13 games this season while rehabbing a shoulder injury and spent five games in COVID-19 protocols. Now, he’s adjusting to a new off-the-ball role. “It’s been difficult. I ain’t going to lie and say it’s been easy. It hasn’t been easy,” said White, who is in the third year of his rookie deal. Chicago has already exercised its option on White’s contract for next season.
- The Bulls have been very aggressive on the trade and free-agent markets since last season’s trade deadline. Look for them to make something happen before this year’s Feb. 10 trade deadline, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun Times opines. Derrick Jones Jr., Troy Brown and White are potential trade candidates, and there will be an increasing number of teams with dim playoff hopes willing to make a move.
- The Pacers signed Keifer Sykes to a two-year contract on Monday. According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto (Twitter link), it’s a two-year deal and the second year includes a team option.
Comments / 0