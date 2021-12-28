Rutherford boys basketball team picks up victory over Darlington

LYNN HAVEN. Fla. (WMBB) – The Rutherford boys basketball team took down Darlington 55-42 on the first day of the Mosley Christmas Classic on Monday.

The Rams improve to 8-3 and will play Forest high school at Mosley on Tuesday, December 28, at 5:00 p.m.

