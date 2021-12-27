ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Things Got Chippy Between Washington Football Team’s Defensive Linemen Daron Payne & Jonathan Allen [Video]

By Martin Berrios
W hile some NFL organizations remain enthusiastic about their chances, the Washington Football Team seems to want the pain to stop . Two of their players got into it during a recent blowout this weekend.

As spotted on Bar Stool Sports , the Dallas Cowboys , and Washington game on Sunday, December 26, wasn’t pretty on several levels. While 56 to 14 beating seemed to confirm the team has issues on both sides of the ball, it also let the world know there are issues in-house. With a little over 10 minutes to go during the second quarter, the NBC cameras caught Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen having a tense conversation on the sidelines. Payne suddenly got up and pointed a finger at his teammate’s face, but Allen wasn’t having it and took a swing at Payne.

Thankfully, their teammates quickly broke up the altercation, and the chances of things getting physical between Payne and Allen were avoided rapidly. This incident is even more shocking because the two have a long history together, dating back to their college years in Alabama. After the game, the two chalked it up to frustration. When asked about it after the contest, Daron Payne was quoted as saying, “You got brothers, you all fight don’t you. Sh*t happens It’s all good.” Allen also pointed to the obvious. “I don’t think it takes a rocket scientist,” Allen said. “If you look at how that game went, I mean, emotions are high, things are high, things happen.”

Head coach Ron Rivera says neither player will face disciplinary action. You can see footage of the spat below.

Photo: Icon Sportswire / Getty

