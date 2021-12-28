U Of M Marching Band Preps For Bowl Glory

Earlier today, news broke that Ohio State stud receiver Garrett Wilson was opting out of the Rose Bowl and declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft. Now as second Buckeyes star receiver is leaving his teammates high and dry as Chris Olave is also skipping the Rose Bowl to begin his preparations for the draft.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — O-H-I-O is headed to C-A-L-I very soon so the Ohio State University Marching Band has decided to share a sneak peek of their performance during rehearsal. The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes, 10-2 overall and 8-1 in Big Ten play, including an East Division co-championship, will face the Pac-12 champion and […]
One NC State football player claims the UCLA football team voted not to play in the Holiday Bowl. While everyone should celebrate the Holiday Bowl, one NC State football player is miffed about the UCLA football team not being able to play hours before kickoff. The UCLA Bruins were reportedly...
Following a year of challenges in 2020 due to COVID-19, with only a limited number of performances and being online, North Royalton High School band students were eager to begin the 2021 marching band season. Essentially, two freshman classes had to learn how to march, execute complicated drills and play...
Around the country, he’s known as half of the best pass-rushing tandem in college football. At Michigan, he’s become known as “King Ojabo” — a nickname given to him by Wolverines’ fans. Raised in Scotland by way of Nigeria, David Ojabo has catapulted into the national spotlight and become an instant legend in Ann Arbor.
Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Thursday’s Peach Bowl between Michigan State and Pittsburgh at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (7 p.m., ESPN/760). ► Matt Charboneau: Both teams will play without their best offensive player, but replacing a...
KING CITY — Miguel Aguirre and his daughter Karina Aguirre of King City performed together in the largest University of Southern California (USC) Trojan Marching Band ever to take the field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in late October. Nearly 900 alumni joined 250 current band members for a...
With George Pickens in Florida with his Georgia teammates following time in quarantine after a positive COVID-19 test, JT Daniels has arrived as well. The Bulldogs quarterback reportedly arrived on Monday to join the team days before the Bulldogs take on Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl, according to 247Sports’ Jake Rowe.
You may not have tickets to the Cotton Bowl, but you can still catch the University of Cincinnati Bearcat Band. They’ll be rehearsing at Wildcat Stadium on the grounds of Lake Highlands High School Dec. 29 and Dec. 30 in preparation for their big game. If you follow the...
Even though Spencer Petras started practice working with the first unit, Kirk Ferentz said no decision has been made on who will be the starting quarterback on Saturday. North Linn's Kyler Schott ready for the Citrus Bowl. Updated: 19 hours ago. Now he has another tough decision to make whether...
CLINTON, NC (WWAY) — Geoffrey Tart has been teaching for 23 years, working at his alma matter, Clinton High School. Now, he will march with hundreds of band directors from across the country New Year’s Day. He is one of the two directors from North Carolina in the...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Granddaddy of Them All. Ohio State has a nice history with one of the biggest bowl games and they will be facing a Utah team that finished the season strong. It's not the playoff, but come on, it's the Rose Bowl and it's a traditional...
Jared McFarlin the sole Oregon band director joins 280 others from across the country. Jared McFarlin, band director at Madras High School, will join other band directors from across the country Jan. 1 in the Rose Parade at the annual Tournament of Roses in Pasadena. McFarlin will be the sole representative from Oregon.
The North Platte High School marching band won six Class AAA competition awards: outstanding music, outstanding drum major, outstanding percussion, outstanding marching, outstanding auxiliary and outstanding general effect. The Bulldogs musicians performed at halftime of the Alamo Bowl on Wednesday night.
