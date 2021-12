It wasn’t pretty at times, but the Charlotte Hornets were able to beat the Indiana Pacers 116-108 – moving Charlotte to 19-17 on the season. Charlotte ends 2021 with a win and three days of rest before facing the Phoenix Suns to start 2022 on Sunday. The Hornets have now beaten the Pacers three times this season…remember the Pacers were the team that blew Charlotte out in the play-in tournament last season. The Hornets didn’t have their best shooting performance from thee-point range and from the foul line, but still found a way to shoot 50% from the field. Let’s breakdown where this game was won for the Hornets.

