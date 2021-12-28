Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 122721

Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary hazards but a tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Rain and thunderstorm chances will return to the region Friday night. Some strong to severe storms are possible along and north of the I-20 corridor. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary hazards but a tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Storms will end from west to east Saturday with the arrival of a strong cold front. Lows Friday night will range from the mid 40s to the mid 50s. Highs Saturday will be in the 60s and 70s with falling temperatures in the afternoon across North Texas.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 HOURS AGO