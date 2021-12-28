Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 122721

THURSDAY: Skies remain mostly sunny this afternoon. Temperatures also remain warm in the upper 70s. Some spots will be near record highs for the fourth day in a row. FRIDAY: A warm front will start to lift north through Mississippi on New Year’s Eve, bringing scattered showers once again tomorrow morning. As of now, Friday’s […]
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Our first winter storm of the season is set to impact the area late Friday with the main line of snow arriving early Saturday morning. If you’re planning on traveling for the New Year’s holiday there is a high likelihood of roads being impacted by the snow.
Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary hazards but a tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Rain and thunderstorm chances will return to the region Friday night. Some strong to severe storms are possible along and north of the I-20 corridor. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary hazards but a tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Storms will end from west to east Saturday with the arrival of a strong cold front. Lows Friday night will range from the mid 40s to the mid 50s. Highs Saturday will be in the 60s and 70s with falling temperatures in the afternoon across North Texas.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fast-moving system dropped light snow across Eastern Iowa Wednesday evening causing travel issues but the First Alert Storm Team said the system could be just a taste of what might be coming our way this weekend. “We’re tracking a developing storm system that is...
As of 6:30 AM temperatures were a bit cooler than Wednesday morning. Most of the Big Country waking up to the mid to upper 40s with a few areas in the upper 30s. Today will be a pretty quiet day weather wise, with temperatures sitting on the mild side in the mid to upper 70s.
Mild Weather Continues, More Rain & Storms Possible New Year's Eve & Day. Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Patchy Fog Developing, Iso. Shower|Low: 55| E to W 5-10 Tomorrow: Mo Cloudy then Decreasing Clouds |High: 67| W-5 Friday: Mostly Cloudy, Scat. Showers, Iso. Storm |High: 70| S 5-15 New Year's Eve Night:...
WEATHER AWARE- The big picture Storms this afternoon will continue to move through portions of our viewing area through the evening. We will catch a little break through the overnight with just showers expected, but those storms will gain their energy back starting early tomorrow morning. THURSDAY- WEATHER AWARE Thursday, storms will have the potential […]
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with areas of dense fog. Lows ranging from the upper-40s north to upper-50s south. Wind: WSW 5 mph. THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers in Deep East Texas. Highs in the low-70s. Wind: SSW 5 mph. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers, especially in the […]
Mostly dry for Thursday but more rain and storms return this weekend. Rain will completely move out of our area overnight, with the exception of just a leftover shower or two. Thursday will be a calmer day, with temperatures in the upper 60s. We'll battle it out with the cloud cover, but some sunshine can be expected in the afternoon. The weather looks good for the Music City Bowl.
CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered light snow showers were falling Wednesday night with lows falling to the upper 20s and low 30s.
Snowfall amounts will be under one inch for most spots, with isolated locations to the north seeing a bit more.
(Credit: CBS 2)
It will be mostly cloudy for Thursday with highs in the upper 30s.
(Credit: CBS 2)
Look for low 40s and mostly cloudy for New Year’s Eve Friday. Scattered areas of light rain, sleet, and flurries will be possible Friday night as we ring in the new year.
(Credit: CBS 2)
A strong storm system will arrive on Saturday increasing snow...
Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight. It'll be very cold with freezing temperatures even impacting the coast. Areas of freezing fog possible too for some inland valleys. More wintry weather arrives tomorrow with rain and snow.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fast-moving system dropped light snow across Eastern Iowa Wednesday evening causing travel issues but the First Alert Storm Team said it could be just a taste of what might be coming our way this weekend. “We’re tracking a developing storm that is just pushing...
PHOENIX — The next big winter storm is on the way!. Expect more rain, snow and maybe even a few thunderstorms in the mix Thursday and Friday across Arizona. Here in the Valley, we'll see a slight chance of spotty showers throughout the day today. Then, rain chances will...
TODAY: Partly cloudy for the remainder of the day. High: 75. Winds: SW 5 MPH. TONIGHT: Increasing clouds especially late in the day. Low: 62. Winds: S 5-10 MPH. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy, a few storms very late in the day (better chances north for severe weather at night). Otherwise, warm and muggy. Chance of rain: […]
Comments / 0