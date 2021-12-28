ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Asian FX, stocks climb as Wall St record douses Omicron worries

By Anushka Trivedi
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Emerging Asia's stocks and currencies gained on Tuesday as year-end sentiment got a boost from Wall Street's record highs overnight, eclipsing underlying worries over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

India (.NSEI), Taiwan (.TWII) and Indonesia (.JKSE) shares were among the biggest gainers, up between 0.5% and 0.7%, while most Asian currencies advanced around 0.1%, except for the rupiah , which eased 0.1%.

Trading was characterised by holiday-thinned volumes in the last week of 2021 ahead of the New Year.

Investors appeared to be guardedly optimistic that the global recovery would regain steam next year even though the emergence of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant has prompted border closures and mobility restrictions in most countries once again.

"A rally in most Asia's EM currencies could be attributed to the risk-friendly sentiment," said Gao Qi, FX strategist at Scotiabank.

"Global stock prices advanced overnight as the Omicron variant's impact was considered less severe."

Several reports have indicated that the Omicron variant caused milder symptoms and carried a lower risk of hospitalisation than the Delta strain of the coronavirus. read more

However, China remained a cause for worry after it reported 209 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 27, up from 200 a day earlier, mostly in the northwestern province of Shaanxi, where Xian, the provincial capital, is in lockdown. read more

Shanghai stocks (.SSEC) slipped 0.2%, while the yuan traded flat.

The Indonesian rupiah weakened 0.1% to 14,237 per dollar for its worst trading day in more than a week.

Scotiabank's Gao attributed the rupiah's fall to a technical correction after it was overbought following around a 1% gain in the past two weeks.

In Malaysia, stocks (.KLSE) were steady after data showed exports for the month of November surged 32% as shipments to the United States continued to grow.

Elsewhere, consumer stocks dominated gains on the Singapore (.STI) and Philippine (.PSI) benchmark indexes, while higher oil prices boosted energy stocks on the Thai bourse (.SETI), up 0.7%.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Gains on Malaysia's benchmark stock index led by oil-related services and equipment provider Dialog Group (DIAL.KL)

** Top gainers on the Singapore STI (.STI): Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd (DAIR.SI), up 2.9%, and Venture Corp (VENM.SI), up 1.92%

** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are down 9.4 basis points at 4.413%

Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Stock futures are little changed after Dow, S&P 500 close at record

U.S. stock index futures were little changed in early morning trading on Thursday after the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at new records. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were just 10 points higher, while S&P 500 futures edged up 0.06% and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.11%.
STOCKS
WDBO

Stocks meander higher, scoring record highs for S&P 500, Dow

A wobbly day of trading on Wall Street ended with most stock indexes managing slight gains, enough for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average to score all-time highs. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% after having been down 0.2% in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq slipped 0.1%. All three indexes started the day slightly in the green.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Energy Stocks#Wall St#Asian#Omicron#Nsei#Fx#Scotiabank#Indonesian#Un
Reuters

Europe Gasoline/Naphtha Gasoline cracks slip as regional stocks rise

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Benchmark northwest European gasoline barge refining margins fell to about $9.9 per barrel on Thursday, pressured by a rise in regional stocks. Gasoline stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area rose by about 1.6% to 1 million tonnes in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Country
China
International Business Times

US Stocks Follow Europe Higher In Year-end Trading

US stock markets followed European indices higher at open Thursday, in quiet end-of-year trading as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 dominates sentiment. The world's top economy had hit its highest-ever seven-day average of new Covid cases Wednesday. Meanwhile the World Health Organization warned a "tsunami" of infections would push health...
STOCKS
Reuters

Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ** indicates closing price. All prices as of 18:15 GMT. EQUITIES. GLOBAL - A week-long rally in world stock markets showed few signs of abating on Thursday as investors looked beyond the Omicron COVID-19 variant, bolstering gains for stocks and oil, while the dollar slipped. MSCI's...
STOCKS
Reuters

Dollar edges higher on cautious optimism in thin trading

NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The dollar ticked up against a basket of rival currencies in holiday-thinned trading on Thursday as a dip in weekly jobless claims data helped ease fears that a surge of COVID-19 infections would curb the economic recovery. New claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell...
MARKETS
International Business Times

Traders Remain Upbeat In Face Of Omicron Surge

European stocks mostly rose Thursday in slow end-of-year trading overshadowed by fears about the Omicron Covid-19 variant, while US markets also pressed higher. Paris and Frankfurt both climbed but London fell, as across the Atlantic the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq all booked gains by late morning.
STOCKS
Reuters

Global equities waver, oil up as investors weigh Omicron impact

WASHINGTON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Major global stock indexes closed mixed on Wednesday as uncertainty over the surge in Omicron variant infections tempered optimism that harsh new curbs on business and travel may not be needed. After a weak session in Asian shares, European stock markets traded mixed. The Dow...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Stocks Firm on Europe's Last Full Trading Day

(Reuters) - European shares inched higher on Thursday on hopes fresh coronavirus-related curbs and restrictions may not be needed going into the new year, even as a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant kept a lid on gains. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.2%, after edging 0.1%...
STOCKS
Reuters

Assets in IShares ESG fund drop 91% after biggest investor reduces ownership

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM.O) suffered heavy outflows this week, according to public data, leading to a tenfold drop in the assets managed by the exchange-traded fund focused on sustainable emerging-market companies. Finland's Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company owned 13 million shares in...
STOCKS
Reuters

Investor optimism lifts global stocks amid fresh U.S. jobs data

WASHINGTON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Global stock markets edged higher on Thursday after fresh U.S. economic data indicated that a recent uptick of Omicron COVID-19 variant-related infections has not yet led to a surge in layoffs, a positive sign for the economy. The rally also bolstered gains for oil, while...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

259K+
Followers
260K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy