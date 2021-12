One of the cutest love calls in recent memory for K-actor Lee Je Hoon at the Blue Dragon Film Awards sending his dream casting wishes to the current It Actor Koo Kyo Hwan. There was finger hearts and it made everyone watching so excited to see if these two can work together. It’s now come true as a Christmas wish as the two have been cast in the K-movie Escape, it’s from the PD of the 2020 movie Samjin Company English Class. The movie is about the dream of a North Korean soldier of a better tomorrow and his superior officer who tries to stop this escape. The movie will start filming in February of 2022 and all I can think is these two will find every chance to practice their dialogue and prep lol.

