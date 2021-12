A Pennsylvania man previously convicted of murder is accused of shooting his girlfriend to death on Christmas in front of their young child. Police were called to a home in Hagerstown, Maryland during the evening hours of the holiday after receiving a report of a gunshot victim; when they arrived on the scene they found Tristen Shifflet, 37, suffering from a shot to the neck, according to a press release from the Hagerstown Police Department. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she died.

HAGERSTOWN, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO