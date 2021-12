After having already taken a look at the Xiaomi 11T sibling model equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 in October, we recently reviewed the Pro variant of the 11T series as well. The 11T Pro is very similar to its sibling, but it sports a flagship 2021 SoC, the Snapdragon 888, including an 8K video option. In addition, the 5,000 mAh battery of the Pro model can be charged very quickly at up to 120 watts. However, in contrast to what many other manufacturers are doing right now, Xiaomi is still including the appropriate accessories with the 11T Pro, so that the extremely fast charging times can be admired by all users out of the box.

RETAIL ・ 11 DAYS AGO