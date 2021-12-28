ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Security forces loyal to Somalia PM gather outside presidential palace

By Abdi Sheikh
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mNvdd_0dXCBEdK00
A Somali police truck drive along the empty street in front of the Presidential palace in Mogadishu, Somalia, December 28, 2021. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

MOGADISHU, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Hundreds of troops loyal to Somalia's Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble camped on Tuesday near the residence of his political rival President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, a day after the president tried to suspend the prime minister.

Roble has called Mohamed's plan to suspend him a coup attempt. A statement from the United States, which operates in Somalia against Islamist militants, called on all sides to avoid escalation but also appeared to back the prime minister.

A Reuters photographer at the scene said the security forces had taken no action by Tuesday afternoon apart from assembling. But the gathering spurred fears of a potential clash between forces loyal to the two men.

"Troops have camped in our village. ...If the notorious Villa Somalia (presidential palace) starts war then there will be a crossfire," Canab Osman, a mother of seven who operates a grocery shop in a nearby district of the capital Mogadishu told Reuters.

Another resident and local elder, Farah Ali, told Reuters security forces that had amassed in the area were fitting pickup trucks with artillery weapons.

Somalia, where no central government has held broad authority for 30 years, is in the midst of a protracted indirect election process to choose new leadership, repeatedly held up amid confrontation between Mohamed and Roble.

In April, an attempt by the president to extend his four-year term by two years led army factions loyal to each man to briefly seize rival positions in Mogadishu.

The U.S. State Department African Affairs Bureau said in a tweet late on Monday that it was prepared to act against those obstructing Somalia's path to peace.

"The attempted suspension of ... Roble is alarming and we support his efforts for rapid and credible elections," the bureau said. "All parties must desist from escalatory actions and statements."

In suspending Roble, Mohamed accused the prime minister of stealing land owned by the Somali National Army (SNA) and of interfering with a defence ministry investigation.

In response, Roble said Mohamed's action was unconstitutional and aimed at derailing the election. He ordered security forces to start taking orders from him, rather than the president.

The months-long dispute between the prime minister and the president has distractedthe government from fighting an insurgency against al Qaeda-linked group al Shabaab.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Council of Presidential Candidates, a group of politicians who plan to contest the electionincluding two former presidents, called on Mohamed to step down "as soon as possible in order to end the crisis".

Mohamed and Roble have accused each other of holding up the parliamentary elections, which began Nov. 1 and were supposed to be completed by Dec. 24. As of Saturday only 24 of 275 lower house representatives had been elected. read more

According to Somalia's indirect electoral process, regional councils are meant to choose a senate. Clan elders are then meant to pick members of the lower house, which would then choose a new president at a date yet to be fixed.

Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Michael Perry, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

Related
US News and World Report

U.N. and Partners Urge Feuding Somalia Leaders to Reduce Tensions

MOGADISHU (Reuters) -The United Nations and other countries are in talks with Somalia's prime minister and president to urge them to reduce tensions in their political feud that has fed fears of a military clash, officials said on Wednesday. A Somalia government official said Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble had...
POLITICS
AFP

Deepening Somalia crisis sparks international alarm

Somalia's escalating political crisis alarmed its neighbours and Western countries as heavily armed factions patrolled parts of the capital Mogadishu on Tuesday, raising fears that the tensions could erupt into violence. Soldiers loyal to Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble took up positions near the presidential palace a day after President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known as Farmajo, announced the suspension of the premier, who accused him of an "attempted coup". Relations between the pair have long been frosty, but the latest developments have sparked concerns for Somalia's stability as the country struggles to hold long-delayed elections and fight a jihadist insurgency. On Tuesday, pro-Roble troops paraded the streets, fuelling fear among Mogadishu residents weary of armed confrontations.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Qaeda#Mogadishu#Indirect Election#Islamist#Army#The U S State Department#African Affairs Bureau
AFP

Somalia's president says PM suspended as elections spat deepens

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed announced Monday that he was suspending Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, a day after the two men sparred over long-delayed elections in the troubled Horn of Africa nation. "The president decided to suspend Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and stop his powers since he was linked with corruption," the office of the president said in a statement, accusing the premier of interfering with an investigation into a land grabbing case.
POLITICS
BBC

Somalia PM Roble defiant after President Farmajo suspends him

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has suspended the prime minister, who is facing allegations of involvement in the theft of land. Mohamed Hussein Roble accused the president of trying to stage a coup, and said he would continue in office. He urged the security forces to take orders from him...
POLITICS
Reuters

Somali President, PM trade accusations over delays to ongoing elections

MOGADISHU, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Somalia's president and prime minister each accused the other on Sunday of holding up ongoing parliamentary elections, in a spat analysts say may distract the government from its fight against the al Qaeda-linked insurgency al Shabaab. Parliamentary elections began on Nov. 1 and were supposed...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
albuquerqueexpress.com

Sudan Forces Fire Tear Gas as Protesters Head to Presidential Palace

KHARTOUM - Protesters opposed to military rule on Saturday reached the vicinity of the presidential palace in the capital of Khartoum for the second time in a week, television images showed, despite heavy tear gas and a communications black out. A Reuters witness said Sudanese security forces fired tear gas...
PROTESTS
AFP

UN 'horrified' by reports of massacre of civilians in Myanmar

A UN official said Sunday he was "horrified" by credible reports that at least 35 civilians were killed and their bodies burned in Myanmar, and demanded the government launch an investigation. Two workers for non-profit group Save the Children remain missing after their vehicle was among several that were attacked and burned in the incident in eastern Kaya state. A monitoring group and local media have blamed the attack on junta troops. "I condemn this grievous incident and all attacks against civilians throughout the country," United Nations under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs Martin Griffiths said in a statement.
POLITICS
The Independent

Israeli minister gets 24/7 guard, blames Jewish extremists

Israel's government minister for public security on Monday said he is now under round-the-clock protection after coming under threats from Jewish extremists.Omer Barlev also accused members of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett s pro-settler Yemina party of contributing to the fraught atmosphere.Barlev sparked an uproar earlier this month when he criticized a wave of violence by West Bank settlers against Palestinian civilians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.Barlev, who oversees the national police force, said U.S. officials had raised concerns about the settler violence with him and that he pledged to address the issue.“I will continue to fight Palestinian terrorism as...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

New UN Myanmar envoy says 'deeply concerned' by escalating violence

The new United Nations special envoy to Myanmar on Monday said she was "deeply concerned" by escalating violence in the country and called for a new year ceasefire between the military and its opponents. Nationwide protests against the February coup have been met with a bloody crackdown, with more than 1,300 people killed and over 11,000 arrested, according to a local monitoring group. Diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis led by the UN and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have made little headway so far, with the generals refusing to engage with opponents. Special envoy Noeleen Heyzer "is deeply concerned by the continued escalation of violence in Kayin State and other parts of Myanmar", she said in her first statement since taking on the role.
WORLD
The Independent

Libyan lawmakers meet on delayed presidential election

Libyan lawmakers met Monday to discuss the myriad challenges that forced a postponement of the long-awaited presidential election this month. The postponement was a major blow to international efforts to end a decade of chaos in the oil-rich North African country. The vote has faced many obstacles, including controversial presidential hopefuls, disputes over laws governing the elections, and occasional infighting among armed groups.The parliament, based in the country’s east, convened to decide on the proposal by Libya’s election commission to hold the vote on Jan. 24. Under the proposal, the presidential election would be followed by parliamentary elections a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
UPI News

16 countries condemn deployment of Russian mercenaries in Mali

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Sixteen countries, including France, Canada and Britain, issued a statement to "firmly condemn the deployment" of Russian paramilitary troops in the west African country Mali. The statement, published by France and signed by 14 other European countries and Canada, said the signatories are aware of "the...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

259K+
Followers
260K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy