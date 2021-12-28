ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby, ND

Basketball: Rugby hoping depth of bench leads to another state tournament appearance

By Adeena Balthazor
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lksTE_0dXCASi300

The Rugby Panthers boys basketball team is looking pounce at this year’s state tournament after falling short last season.

The team lost a lot of leading scorers and are still working on finding some. With 14 players on their bench they’re excited to hit a slam dunk with a mixture of the returners and new guys.

“We haven’t been as deep in years past where we’ve played seven kids,” Head Coach Mike Santjer said. “This year we have 14 kids that really can fill minutes for us and I’m feeling pretty comfortable so you know we’re hoping to really be aggressive and if we get in foul trouble there is always a kid that can come in and step in and fill that spot. So it’s exciting as a coach to be able to do it and try to get those kids some opportunities on the floor.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Boys Basketball: Full day of Class B action at Hoopster Classic at MSU Dome

Hoopster Classic Scores:Westhope/Newburg Sioux (80), Benson County Wildcats (43)Beulah Miners (62), Rugby Panthers (58)Rolla Bulldogs (58), Lewis & Clark Bombers (38)Trenton Tigers (45), DLB Lakers (55)Thompson Tommies (59), Velva Aggies (41)Our Redeemer’s Knights (36), Dickinson Trinity Titans (38)Shiloh Christian Skyhawks (54), Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich Cardinals (27)
WARD COUNTY, ND
KX News

Boys Basketball: Day two of the Mandan Holiday Tournament

The Mandan Holiday Tournament continued on Tuesday with Class B teams and Class A sophomore teams competing for a chance to play in the championship. Mandan Holiday Tournament Scores:Mandan Sophomores (48), Flasher (69)Bottineau (38), Glen Ullin-Hebron (60)New Salem-Almont (72), Bismarck Sophomores (68)Linton-HMB (65), Wilton-Wing (51)
MANDAN, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rugby, ND
Rugby, ND
Sports
KX News

Wentz put on NFL COVID-19 list, won’t play in Sunday’s game against the Raiders

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Carson Wentz is expected to miss Sunday’s key game against Las Vegas after the Indianapolis Colts placed their starting quarterback on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. It was not immediately clear whether Wentz tested positive for the virus or was deemed a close contact to someone else who had tested positive. But Wentz […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Weather#Rugby Panthers#Nexstar Media Inc
KX News

Hockey: Century working through the growing pains of a young team

The Century Patriots know the growing pains have been here this winter on the ice, but after a couple of close losses in overtime, things could be turning the corner for the defending WDA Champs. Head Coach Troy Olson understood that his young squad would be a work in progress, bringing in 15 new players […]
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

Huff Hills welcomes fresh snow

It was a welcoming sight for skiers and boarders Snow accumulation that the region hasn’t seen in years. Ski and snowboarding enthusiasts wasted no time gearing up and hitting the slopes. “It’s been kind of disappointing the first half not having that much snow. Having a nice pretty snow today has gotten mine and a […]
HUFF, ND
KX News

Dickinson Hockey collects nearly 200 gifts at first ever toy drive

Dickinson’s hockey program recently reached a milestone collecting nearly 200 gifts in a toy drive for the holiday season. The boys team led the way for a 5K and toy drive, then the girls team stepped up to help wrap the presents. All of the gifts are being delivered to social services in Dickinson. “Bringing […]
ADVOCACY
KX News

Josh Duhamel to reign as Bacchus during 2022 New Orleans Mardi Gras

Minot native Josh Duhamel will reign as Bacchus for next year’s New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade in New Orleans. The announcement came Monday that Duhamel will wear the crown as Bacchus LIII on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The theme is “From the Heart” and will include 21 floats. Some of the most recent Bacchus’s include […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Men, woman rob lost hitchhiker in Sioux Falls, SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police in Sioux Falls are searching for two men and a woman who robbed a lost hitchhiker. According to media reports, the 20-year-old hitchhiker was walking along Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls early Tuesday morning when the men and the woman pulled up in a gray Nissan and offered him […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KX News

2 snowmobilers die in Montana avalanche north of Yellowstone

COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two snowmobilers died in an avalanche in the mountains north of Yellowstone National Park. The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center says four people were riding snowmobiles on a southeast facing slope Monday when the avalanche happened. Two riders were buried. All eight members of the group had rescue equipment. The […]
COOKE CITY-SILVER GATE, MT
KX News

KX News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy