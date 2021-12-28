China Evergrande Shares Jump Over Progress in Resuming Home Deliveries

Embattled Chinese firm Evergrande will deliver almost four times the number of housing units to buyers in December than in the previous three months, its chairman said, as the real estate behemoth grapples with massive debts. Evergrande -- drowning in $300 billion in liabilities -- has struggled to repay bondholders and investors after becoming ensnared in Beijing's deleveraging crackdown on the bloated property sector. But the group -- which officially defaulted on a major bond payment this month -- has insisted it will be able to complete tens of thousands of units and pay off some debts. "Since the company's troubles began, we delivered fewer than 10,000 units in September, October and November," chairman Hui Ka Yan -- known as Xu Jiayin in Mandarin -- told a company meeting Sunday evening, according to a post on Evergrande's official WeChat account.

