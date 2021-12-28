ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China Evergrande Shares Jump Over Progress in Resuming Home Deliveries

investing.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – China Evergrande Group's (HK: 3333 ) shares jumped on Tuesday morning after the indebted property developer said on Sunday that it had made initial progress in resuming construction work. China Evergrande's Hong Kong shares jumped 6.08% to HK$1.57 ($0.20) by 10:56 PM ET (3:56...

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China Evergrande says construction resumes at 91.7% of projects

HONG KONG, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) said on Thursday in its Wechat account that 91.7% of its national projects have resumed construction after three months of effort. Company Chairman Hui Ka Yan vowed in a meeting on Sunday to deliver 39,000 units of properties in December,...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

China Evergrande shares fall after report of missed coupon payments

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of China Evergrande Group tumbled in opening trades in Asia after a report that it did not pay offshore coupons due on Tuesday. Evergrande, whose $19 billion in international bonds are in cross-default after it missed a deadline to pay coupons earlier this month, has new coupon payments worth $255 million due on Tuesday for its June 2023 and 2025 notes.
ECONOMY
forexlive.com

China Evergrande Group dollar notes coupon due Tuesday - no sign of payment

China Evergrande Group passed another debt deadline with no sign of payment, after coupons came due Tuesday on two dollar notes, both with a 30-day grace period before a default can be declared. Not a very Merry Christmas for those due $$$. Chinese property firms are facing a severe cash...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Investing Com#China Evergrande Group#China Evergrande#Xinhua News Agency#S P
investing.com

S.Korea Nov factory output jumps, beats expectations

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's factory output in November far outperformed expectations on strong exports orders for cars and chips, government data showed on Thursday. Industrial production last month increased by a seasonally adjusted 5.1% from October, beating a median 2.5% gain tipped in a Reuters survey as car output soared 11.3%.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

SenseTime shares rise in Hong Kong debut

Shares of SenseTime Group Inc. rose in their Hong Kong trading debut, after the Chinese artificial-intelligence company raised 5.55 billion Hong Kong dollars ($711.8 million) in an initial public offering despite its blacklisting by the U.S.
MARKETS
US News and World Report

China's Dec Factory Activity Likely Flat - Reuters Poll

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's factory activity likely neither grew nor shrunk in December, a Reuters poll showed, amid disruptions from COVID-19 outbreaks and as the economy lost momentum in the fourth quarter. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) is expected to fall to 50 in December, from 50.1 in...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China's gold imports via Hong Kong dip in November

Dec 28 (Reuters) - China's net gold imports via Hong Kong dropped 16.5% in November from the previous month, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Tuesday, although analysts expect demand to pick up ahead of the Lunar New Year. Net imports stood at 45.321 tonnes in November...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Gazette

China Evergrande shares rise on vow to boost unit construction

(Reuters) -Shares in China Evergrande Group jumped more than 8% on Tuesday morning after the embattled property developer said it had made initial progress in resuming construction work. Company chairman Hui Ka Yan vowed in a meeting on Sunday to deliver 39,000 units of properties in December, compared with fewer...
ECONOMY
AFP

Debt-crippled Evergrande vows 'full steam ahead' to deliver homes

Embattled Chinese firm Evergrande will deliver almost four times the number of housing units to buyers in December than in the previous three months, its chairman said, as the real estate behemoth grapples with massive debts. Evergrande -- drowning in $300 billion in liabilities -- has struggled to repay bondholders and investors after becoming ensnared in Beijing's deleveraging crackdown on the bloated property sector. But the group -- which officially defaulted on a major bond payment this month -- has insisted it will be able to complete tens of thousands of units and pay off some debts. "Since the company's troubles began, we delivered fewer than 10,000 units in September, October and November," chairman Hui Ka Yan -- known as Xu Jiayin in Mandarin -- told a company meeting Sunday evening, according to a post on Evergrande's official WeChat account.
REAL ESTATE
stockxpo.com

China Evergrande Says State-Backed Risk Team Will Engage With Creditors

Debt-laden China Evergrande EGRNF 5.26% Group said the committee helping steer its massive restructuring is deploying extensive resources to help contain risks and will engage with creditors. The reassurance echoes a pledge earlier this month to work with holders of offshore debt and follows a sustained selloff in the company’s...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

China Evergrande opens higher after risk committee says will work with creditors

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of embattled China Evergrande Group opened up 2.1% on Thursday, after the property developer said its risk management committee is utilising its extensive resources and will “actively engage” with its creditors. The committee, which includes many senior officials from state-owned companies, was...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Why did Tesla stock jump today? Progress in Germany and no more Musk share sales

Analysts think the update from Musk put the share sale risk issue in the rear-view mirror. Tesla also delivered some good news from Germany, with final documents submitted to environmental authorities in Brandenburg for a production start. Brandenburg premier Dietmar Woidke has indicated that a decision on the Gigafactory is likely in the early part of 2022. The number of deliveries that Tesla can generate out of Germany in 2022 is a wildcard.
STOCKS
101 WIXX

European shares inch up, food delivery stocks jump

(Reuters) – European shares edged higher on Wednesday led by gains in food delivery stocks even as worries persisted about the outlook for global recovery amid an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant. The pan-European STOXX 600 climbed 0.1% as of 0821 GMT after jumping 1.4%...
ECONOMY
Coinspeaker

China Evergrande Finally Gets Default Rating from S&P

Offshore creditors whom China Evergrande owes over $19 billion are arguably going to be the last to be paid off, whenever the firm has the capacity to do so. Financially embattled property developer, China Evergrande Group (HKG: 3333) has finally been issued a “selective default” rating by the international rating agency S&P Global. As reported by Bloomberg, the rating became necessary as the property developer failed to make the expected payments to creditors for the first time since its woes were blown open to the public.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

China Evergrande, offshore financing arm declared in default by S&P

S&P Global Ratings downgrades China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) (OTCPK:EGRNY) and its offshore financing arm, Tianji Holding, to "selective default," the second ratings firm to do so after the property developer failed to make coupon payments on its dollar debt earlier this month. While Evergrande and Tianji haven't confirmed with S&P the...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Japan Output Jumps by a Record as Car Production Rebounds

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s industrial production jumped by a record in November, beating forecasts and adding to evidence that the country’s recovery was solidly underway before the omicron variant of the coronavirus started to spread around the globe. A bounce back in the auto industry helped production climb 7.2%...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy