Basketball: St. Mary’s alumni return to the hardwood all for a good cause

By Phil Benotti
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

During this season of giving, the alumni of St. Mary’s have come together for a truly special first-time event, all in the name of a coach that meant so much to the program.

Players from all different eras of Saints basketball gathered at St. Mary’s high school to play an alumni tournament raising money for the newly formed Brent Dekok Scholarship Fund. The fund going to students needing financial assistance to pay for tuition at St. Mary’s high school.

Nearly 60 alumni showing up to lace up the shoes one more time, with the hope that this will be an annual fundraising event for men and women from Saints basketball past, present, and future.

“We have it all over the place,” says ’14 grad Daniel Neff. “We have some recent graduates who are still playing some intermural basketball, and we have some guys who haven’t touched a basketball in 10 years. Me, I play city league, so I’m rusty, but maybe not as rusty as some others.”

“Well it’s just all the memories that are associated with them that you’ve made over the course of the last 20 years,” says ’04 grad Zachary Dosch. “You get together and rehash some of those memories. The good, the bad, the inside jokes and you get the chance to play a little bit. It’s kind of funny that you get to go back in time a little bit. We’re all probably moving a little slower but the jokes remain the same, friendships remain the same too”

