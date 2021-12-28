ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Safe rides home on NYE, one tow at a time

 2 days ago

This Friday, people all over the world will...

www.thv11.com

cititour.com

A New Ride Called RiseNY is Coming to Times Square

The New Year will bring a new ride to Time Square. RiseNY, which describes itself as a world-class flying theater, is offering a one-of-a-kind flight simulation ride that seats 46 people. Participants are lifted 30 feet into the air as they take in the “splendor of NYC” while suspended inside a 180-degree, 40-foot projection dome featuring 8K aerial footage giving he sensation of flight. A film of NYC history, including Times Square, will also be shown.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Nye
wtwp.com

Celebrate Safely on New Years Eve

New Year’s Eve safety can help you have a fun and safe celebration of the coming year. With COVID-19 still impacting individuals throughout the world, it’s important to consider New Year’s Eve safety when planning for this upcoming holiday. Here are some few safety tips. STAYING IN:
CELEBRATIONS
knsiradio.com

Bradshaw and Bryant Safe Ride Home Returns for New Year’s Weekend

(KNSI) — Bradshaw & Bryant Law Office is offering their safe ride home campaign again this year. Mike Bryant, attorney for Bradshaw & Bryant tells KNSI a quick phone call to Yellow Cab could save thousands of dollars. “The first (DUI), typically people can get through it without too...
TRAFFIC
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Happy New Year! Free, Safe Rides Home in Orange, Sullivan & Rockland for NYE

Orange County and Dana Distributors want to make sure that anyone who chooses to go out and celebrate New Year's Eve, gets home safely. On Wednesday, various Orange County Officials, as well as a number of Orange County based law enforcement, joined Dana Distributors to show their support in the announcement of the 'Alert Cab Program' for the upcoming New Year's Holiday.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
The Independent

‘People called us freak babies’: Former conjoined twin finds new life as influencer

When Gabby Garcia filmed a TikTok video last year, it looked like any other makeup tutorial posted by a 20-something – until she started talking about her twin, Michaela.The girls were born conjoined in California and separated at eight months old, split “at the belly button,” Ms Garcia tells The Independent, leaving the twins with one leg each. Their childhood was miraculous and happy until Michaela tragically passed away at 13 after suffering complications from the initial surgery.“I was a tomboy, and my twin, she was so girlie and so out there and very, very, very outgoing,” Ms Garcia says....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
KRDO News Channel 13

Mystery ‘Elf’ giving away thousands of dollars in cash and gifts in Colorado Springs, revealed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The holiday season was made a little brighter as an anonymous "Ugly Sweater Elf" left envelopes around Colorado Springs with cash inside and a message encouraging everyone to pay it forward this Christmas. Now, the elf is ready to come out and reveal himself to the community he's given so The post Mystery ‘Elf’ giving away thousands of dollars in cash and gifts in Colorado Springs, revealed appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Fox News

Mom loses 118 pounds after seeing photo of herself in Christmas pajamas

A woman was inspired to lose 118 pounds this year after she took a picture wearing holiday-themed pajamas last Christmas. Natalie Carter, 40, from Birmingham, U.K., wore matching pajamas with her then-10-year-old son Liam for a picture last year, but when she saw the photo, she was "absolutely mortified" because of how she looked, she told SWNS.
WEIGHT LOSS
houmatimes.com

Port Fourchon Harbor Patrol to Offer a Safe Ride Home for the Holidays Program

Port Fourchon Harbor Patrol Chief Mike Kinler has announced his department is offering a “Safe Ride Home for the Holidays” Program beginning today Friday, December 17. With the recent increased uptick in dangerous car crashes locally, the program addresses this issue head-on by offering anyone and everyone a safe ride home, to, or from the 10th Ward (the area south of the Intracoastal bridge in southern Lafourche), if they have consumed alcohol while celebrating the holidays. The program runs until January 1, 2022.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
azbigmedia.com

5 useful tips for riding your UTV safely this winter

Traversing a snow-covered terrain, grasping the soothing views of frosted trees and an all-white landscape, is an exciting thing to do. But riding in the winters is not all fun. Certain challenges are associated with riding in chilly winds and snow. If you aren’t prepared for your adventure in the snow, the cold conditions can kick the hell out of you. However, if you are well-prepared, you can have the time of your life.
CARS

