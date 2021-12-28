ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Joe Root accepts England need wholesale changes after Ashes defeat

By Rory Dollard
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28lPio_0dXC9bhS00

England captain Joe Root says it would be “selfish” to focus on his own future after losing the Ashes in crushing fashion, but accepts widespread changes are required to fix the Test side.

England self-destructed on the third morning in Melbourne to hand Australia victory by an innings and 14 runs as well as a decisive 3-0 series lead, turning in their worst batting display yet in a trip littered with limp performances.

They were knocked over for a humiliating 68 all out, their lowest total on Australian soil since 1904, as debutant seamer Scott Boland tore through their line-up to finish with remarkable figures of six for seven.

The result capped a dreadful run of results for the Test team under Root, who have become the first England side to lose nine games in year. Having kicked off 2021 with three successive wins in Sri Lanka and India, they have now triumphed just once in their next 12 Tests.

Root now sits level with predecessor Sir Alastair Cook with the most matches as England captain, 59, and it would be no surprise if he comes to the conclusion that he has come to the end of the road.

But with two more games to go, in Sydney and Hobart, he is focused on lifting his side off the canvas.

“I can’t be selfish and start thinking about myself,” he said when quizzed about his future.

“I’m in the middle of a very important series. My energy has to be all about trying to win the next game. The series isn’t over yet: we’ve got two very big games and, more than anything, it would be wrong to look past that. That’s all we have to focus on and that applies to me as well, as captain of this team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ozfgV_0dXC9bhS00

“We need to put some pride back into the badge, to give people back home something to to celebrate from this tour. It’s bitterly disappointing to be a 3-0 down but with two Test matches to go we have to come away from this tour with a couple of wins.”

Root was England’s top scorer once again, albeit with a meagre 28, and became just the third player in history to break 1,700 Test runs in a calendar year.

Sitting behind the great Sir Viv Richards and record holder Mohammad Yousuf is a proud achievement for a player in career-best form, but the slings and arrows that come with leading a side who cannot match his level mean he cannot enjoy the moment.

  • 1st Test, Brisbane: Aus win by 9 wkts
  • 2nd Test, Adelaide: Aus win by 275 runs
  • 3rd Test, Melbourne: Aus win by inns and 14 runs
  • 4th Test: Sydney: Jan 5-9
  • 5th Test: Hobart: Jan 14-18

“I’m absolutely gutted, bitterly disappointed to find ourselves in this position,” he said.

“You turn up today, you walk out with Ben Stokes and you feel like anything’s possible. To find ourself in this position, everyone in this dressing room is gutted, it’s as simple as that. I can’t really add any more.”

Root did tiptoe lightly into the debate about the quality of cricketer that is being promoted from the county game. The quality of batting, in particular, has come under scrutiny this year with Root’s nearest challenger on the run charts, Rory Burns sitting 1,178 adrift.

He accepted that players were arriving at England level ill-equipped for the challenge of Test cricket.

“I think that that is a long conversation that should probably be had at another time, but I would say I think that the best 18 players from the county game are definitely on this tour,” he said.

“With where the game is at in our country right now, the only place you can really learn is in the hardest environment, with what is quite a young batting group. They’re having to learn out here in the harshest environments.

“You look back at 2015 and the reset that happened in white-ball cricket and maybe that’s something that needs to be happening in our red-ball game as well.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Should Joe Root step down as captain, can Chris Silverwood carry on... and has Jos Buttler reached his Test end? The big questions facing England after their Ashes humiliation was sealed at the MCG

History has told us that pre-Ashes optimism ahead of facing the old enemy Down Under is unwise. One series win in eight illustrates that. But surely nobody expected this?. On Tuesday, England's humiliation was complete. Bowled out for 68, Australia won the Boxing Day Test at the MCG by an innings and 14 runs and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series. The urn is staying firmly in Australian hands.
SPORTS
The Independent

Chris Woakes backs Joe Root to continue as England captain

Chris Woakes has endorsed Joe Root continuing as England captain despite an abject showing in the Ashes which saw their hopes of reclaiming the urn disappear in just 12 days of cricket.Root and head coach Chris Silverwood have already kicked the inevitable questions about their positions into the long post-series grass but there is a feeling the skipper, at least, could have a say in his own future.If the tour continues its nose-dive trajectory, broader change is not off the cards but for now Root will overtake predecessor Sir Alastair Cook’s record of 59 Tests at the helm when...
SPORTS
BBC

Ashes: England thrashing by Australia 'gut-wrenching' says Joe Root

Joe Root described England's Ashes defeat in Melbourne as "gut-wrenching" as Australia retained the urn at the earliest opportunity with a crushing innings-and-14-run victory. England were dismissed for 68 on the third day of the third Test to hand Australia an easy win. It means Australia have retained the Ashes...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Root
Person
Rory Burns
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Scott Boland
Person
Alastair Cook
Person
Viv Richards
Daily Mail

‘Sturgeon has single-handedly devastated the Scottish hospitality industry and ruined the country’s New Year festivities’: Fury north of the border and in Wales as their fun bans continue while the English are told to party on

Scotland and Wales residents have reacted with fury after Boris Johnson gave England's New Year's Eve celebrations the green light today by opting against bringing in tougher restrictions. The Prime Minister resisted grim Omicron warnings and will instead rely on guidance to limit socialising over the New Year, as opposed...
ECONOMY
The Independent

England lose Ashes 3-0 after falling to defeat on third day in Melbourne

England surrendered the Ashes in embarrassing fashion in Melbourne blitzed for 68 all out in their second innings to slump 3-0 behind in just 12 days of cricket.A tour that has lurched from disappointment to disappointment literally since ball one – when Rory Burns lost his off stump – plumbed new lows as England capitulated on the third morning of the Boxing Day Test.The final margin of defeat, an innings and 14 runs, was an indictment on every level given they had restricted the hosts to a modest 267.Veteran seamer Scott Boland, who was seventh choice just a few...
SPORTS
The Independent

Steve Harmison says England facing ‘big inquest’ after Ashes series defeat

Former England bowler Steve Harmison believes careers could be on the line after England’s Ashes humiliation in Australia.Joe Root’s men were bowled out for a paltry 68 as they surrendered the urn on just the third day of the third Test in Melbourne handing Australia an innings-and-14-runs victory and an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.Harmison has experienced both ends of the Ashes spectrum, being part of the side which famously claimed a long-awaited series win in 2005 and also bowling the first ball of the next series at the Gabba to second slip as England went on to...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Test Cricket#Australian
The Independent

England collapse as Australia take series – day three of the third Ashes Test

Australia were celebrating another memorable Ashes victory after condemning a shambolic England to the latest defeat in an excruciating tour.England arrived on the third morning in Melbourne with little more than pride to play for but came nowhere near to saving face. They went from 31 for four overnight to 68 all out, to lose the Boxing Day Test by an innings and 14 runs.Joe Root’s side looked down and out as they came and went in a procession and, at 3-0 down, look ripe for a whitewash.Double-digit disappointment45 (Sydney, 1887)61 (Melbourne, 1902)61 (Melbourne, 1904)65 (Sydney, 1895)68 (Melbourne, 2021)Pick of...
SPORTS
BBC

No new Covid rules to be announced in England on Monday

No further Covid restrictions will be announced in England on Monday, the BBC understands. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being briefed on the latest Covid data this afternoon, after two days without published figures. Ministers are expected to continue regular meetings with scientists, and keep the data under review. Meanwhile,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

England equal Test duck record after latest batting failures

England equalled an unwanted record for the most Test ducks in a single year after more batting failures in the third Ashes Test against Australia in Melbourne.Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson were the latest players to be dismissed without score in what has become a damaging habit for Joe Root’s team. After four noughts in the innings and five in the match, England’s tally of ducks for the year has now increased to 54, levelling the class of 1998.Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at England’s glut of ducks during 2021.Tale of woeThe rot has well and...
SPORTS
The Guardian

After awful Ashes defeat, will England ever be good at Test cricket again?

It’s vaguely amusing to recall now that for much of the year, the very existence of this Ashes series was the subject of fraught, board-level speculation. Tense negotiations were conducted between Cricket Australia and their counterparts in England. State governments, federal government, public health experts and players all had to bestow their approval. Would the 2021-22 Ashes happen at all?
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
India
Country
Sri Lanka
The Independent

Third Ashes Test to continue as all England and Australia players return negative Covid test results

Day three of the Boxing Day Ashes Test will go ahead as planned after both teams received a full round of negative Covid-19 results ahead of Tuesday’s action in Melbourne.The match, and the remainder of the series, was plunged into doubt after news that the virus had made its way into England’s wider travelling group but a full round of PCR testing was completed on Monday night with no further positives among the playing group.It is understood there are now six confirmed cases within the England party, which has swelled to over 60 during the Christmas period, comprising three of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Welsh pubs and bars hit 'far worse' than in England

Welsh businesses fear they could miss out to England if people travel over the border to celebrate New Year due to Covid rules. Nightclubs have closed and limits on who can meet have been introduced in Wales, but in England there are no plans to tighten restrictions. UK Hospitality said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Undisputed Josh Taylor and peerless Rangers among Scottish highlights of 2021

The pandemic continued to affect sport in 2021 but there were still a number of notable achievements from Scottish teams and individuals.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at 12 success stories from across the sporting world.St Johnstone make historyThe Perth side trebled their major trophy count this year with Betfred Cup success against Livingston and a Scottish Cup final triumph against Hibernian. To complete the fairy tale, defender Shaun Rooney hit the winner in both Hampden finals.Josh Taylor triumphant#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/CXRKARMbWS— Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorBoxer) May 25, 2021The Prestonpans boxer fought only once in 2021 but made more history in...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

English cricket must face up to difficult questions after Ashes defeat, Chris Silverwood admits

Chris Silverwood accepts that English cricket needs to ask itself some hard questions after watching his dreams of leading an Ashes-winning tour of Australia go up in smoke.When Silverwood replaced Trevor Bayliss as head coach two and a half years ago he placed regaining the urn Down Under at the very top of his wish list and has frequently cited this winter’s series as the main priority of his tenure.But after just 12 days of on-field action, parcelled up into three crushing defeats in Brisbane, Adelaide and now Melbourne there is nothing left to play for but damage...
SPORTS
The Independent

James Anderson sounds alarm bells over England’s relationship with Test cricket

James Anderson has sounded alarm bells over England’s relationship with Test cricket suggesting the white-ball game has become too dominant.Only one person in history has played more than Anderson’s 168 Tests, Indian great Sachin Tendulkar and he has almost 20 years of experience in the international arena to inform his opinion.So when he speaks on the subject, it is a good idea to listen. The 39-year-old has been stung by England’s Ashes capitulation, with the urn surrendered after just 12 days of action and three resounding defeats, and he is clear that the players themselves must shoulder the...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

405K+
Followers
149K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy