ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

5 killed, officer injured in Colorado shooting spree

By Colleen Flynn, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jZGt2_0dXC9VLy00

LAKEWOOD, Colo. ( KDVR ) – Five people are dead after a series of shootings Monday night in Denver and Lakewood, including one that sent an officer to the hospital.

Two women were killed and one man was injured in the first shooting in Denver, near First Avenue and Broadway, Chief Paul Pazen said. Then, another man was killed in a shooting a few miles away near 12th Avenue and Williams Street.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

Within two hours, police say there was a related shooting in Lakewood, a city outside Denver.

Lakewood police said two people were killed there, one being the suspected shooter. One officer and one other person were also shot and injured. The officer was taken to the hospital.

Police were still searching the area Monday night for additional suspects.

Officers also exchanged gunfire with the suspect near Eighth Avenue and Zuni Street in Denver.

Denver Police confirmed all the shootings were connected.

“This one individual was responsible for this very violent crime spree that took place this evening,” Pazen said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

1 person shot in Winston-Salem on Asher Court, taken to hospital

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Winston-Salem on Wednesday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Officers responded to Asher Court. A victim was then taken to the hospital. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown. No suspect information is available […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
City
Lakewood, CO
Lakewood, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Denver Police#Crime Spree#Weather#Kdvr#Fox8 Mobile#Wghp
FOX8 News

Man arrested after allegedly ramming into woman’s car, assaulting, stabbing man, Randolph County deputies say

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was stabbed in a domestic situation in Trinity. Sheriff’s deputies responded to Loflin Hill Road in Trinity on Wednesday around 9 p.m. When they got there, they found three people with various injuries. According to deputies, Steven David LeGrand, 57, of Winston-Salem, rammed a woman’s vehicle with his […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

17 pounds, nearly $800k worth, of meth seized from Utah man in North Carolina, sheriff says

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Utah man was arrested in Iredell County last Wednesday after investigators and Homeland Security agents seized nearly $800,000 of crystal methamphetamine during an investigation into a Mexican-based drug trafficking organization, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 25-year-old Daniel Gallardo, Salt Lake City, was charged […]
UTAH STATE
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy