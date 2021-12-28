ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

See what's inside time capsules found near Robert E. Lee statue

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two time capsules were found while workers took down...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

White House reiterates that US is ready to act if Russia invades Ukraine

Washington (CNN) — The Biden administration on Thursday reiterated its warnings to Russia over a potential invasion of Ukraine, with one senior administration official telling reporters that the US is "ready to act if and when we need to." "We have been clear that there will be significant consequences"...
POTUS
The Independent

Church replaces stained glass window of Robert E Lee with first Black female bishop

A church in Idaho has replaced a stained glass window depicting General Robert E Lee, George Washington, and Abraham Lincoln with the first Black female bishop in the Methodist church. Bishop Leontine Leontine Kelly died at the age of 92 in 2012 and had lived in the Virginia capital of Richmond where statues of Confederate leaders, including Robert E Lee, previously lined Monument Avenue. The statue of Gen Lee was removed by the city on 8 September. Governor Ralph Northam recommended the removal of the statue in June 2020 when it became the subject of racial justice protests.The stained...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
BBC

Robert E Lee: Confederate general statue to be turned into art

A statue of the American Confederate general Robert E Lee that was a focal point in deadly 2017 protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, is to be melted down into a piece of public art. The statue was removed in July after being a source of contention for years. It was at...
VISUAL ART
NBC 29 News

Two bidders sue Charlottesville over plan for Robert E. Lee statue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two unsuccessful bidders for Charlottesville’s statue of Robert E. Lee have filed a lawsuit against the city, City Council, and the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. Two plaintiffs - the Trevilian Station Battlefield Foundation and the Ratcliffe Foundation - say Charlottesville City Council’s process...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capsules#Confederate
HuffingtonPost

Second Virginia Time Capsule From 1887 Opened, Revealing Rare Relics Of Past

A second time capsule found in Virginia revealed rare relics from the time of the Confederacy and after. The capsule was discovered in Richmond on Monday buried underneath the pedestal of where a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee once stood. Last week, another time capsule was found underneath the pedestal, but researchers only found a few books and a coin ― not at all what they had been expecting.
RICHMOND, VA
Upworthy

A Black museum in Virginia will melt down a Robert E. Lee statue to make new art

The City Council of Charlottesville, Virginia, recently voted four to zero to hand over a statue of Robert E. Lee to the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. The center is a cultural arts and history museum whose mission is to honor and preserve the rich heritage and legacy of the African-American community of Charlottesville-Albemarle. The museum, which is housed in what was once Charlottesville's only high school for Black students, plans to melt the statue down and use it to create new art. According to executives from the center, they will work with the community to commission the new artwork, CNN reports.
VIRGINIA STATE
AFP

Time capsule from Confederate statue reveals US Civil War artifacts

A time capsule buried 130 years ago in the base of a statue of a Confederate general revealed its secrets on Tuesday -- bullets, buttons and currency from the 1861-65 US Civil War along with other artifacts. - Bullets, banknotes, buttons, coins - Several Civil War bullets known as Minie balls were also found in the container along with a piece of wood with a bullet lodged in it.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
AFP

Confederate statue time capsule reveals secrets, sparks further mystery

A US time capsule buried 130 years ago in the base of a statue of a Confederate general revealed its secrets on Wednesday but gave rise to another mystery. Another was a book published in 1889, two years after the time capsule referenced in the 1887 newspaper article was reportedly buried, sparking questions about its whereabouts and even whether it ever existed.
MILITARY
CBS Austin

1887 Confederate time capsule to be opened in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WCYB) — The 1887 Confederate time capsule found last week while crews were disassembling the pedestal that formerly held the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee will be opened Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced. The opening will occur at the Department of Historic Resources lab at...
POLITICS
The Independent

Books, Confederate memorabilia found in Robert E Lee time capsule but no rumoured coffin photo of Lincoln

Conservation experts in Richmond, Virginia, have opened a time capsule found inside the pedestal that until recently supported a statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee.Inside they found books, money, ammunition, documents, and other artifacts, but speculation regarding the presence of a photo of Abraham Lincoln lying in his coffin proved unfounded.The lead conservator for the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, Kate Ridgway, said the measurements and material of the box, copper, match historical accounts. As the contents inside were unpacked, they appeared to match the description of the 1887 time capsule they had been looking for.“It does appear...
POLITICS
BBC

Robert E. Lee: Virginia workers open Civil War era time capsule

A conservation team in the US state of Virginia has opened a box containing Confederate war memorabilia believed to be more than 130 years old. It contained newspapers, books and ammunition dated to the US Civil War. Workers discovered the container in the state capital of Richmond while finishing the...
POLITICS
WKRC

Time capsule from 19th century opened, but mystery remains

RICHMOND, Va. (WTVR/CNN Newsource/CBS Newspath) - It took officials in Virginia five hours to pry open a time capsule, more than a century old, found in the base of a controversial statue in the south. They had a list of items they expected to find, but it didn't turn out that way.
POLITICS
CNN

CNN

792K+
Followers
122K+
Post
631M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy