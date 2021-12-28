Maywood/Hayes Center

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maywood, NE

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHollywood's Wealthiest Celebrities and How They Got Made It!. Catherine Bach's (aka Daisy...

country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
HOLAUSA

Alex Rodriguez to spend Christmas with his ex-wife and daughters

Alex Rodriguez plans to spend the holidays with Cynthia Scurtis, his ex-wife. The former partners and parents of two have a great relationship, demonstrated by their harmonious co-parenting and their penchant for spending time together alongside their extended family. RELATED: Alex Rodriguez says he would...
Footwear News

Kamala Harris Wore an Elegant Michael Kors Cape Dress With Pointy Pumps to the Kennedy Center Honorees Reception

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentlemen Doug Emhoff attended the 44th Kennedy Center Honors, which recognizes lifetime artistic achievements, at the White House Sunday evening. Legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, actress Bette Midler, “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels and Motown founder Berry Gordy were all honored at the event hosted by President Joe Biden. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doug Emhoff (@douglasemhoff) For the special occasion, the US VP dressed up in a black cape gown featuring an eye-catching embroidered neckline and opted for a sleek pair of timeless black pumps with a pointed toe and...
Glamour

Scarlett Johansson Just Wore a Plunging Halter Dress With More Sequins Than I’ve Ever Seen

If you have a pair of sunglasses, I suggest you put them on now, because Scarlett Johansson just wore the sparkliest, most sequined dress I’ve ever seen. ScarJo doesn’t make red carpet appearances often, so she made the most of this one. It screams movie star, it screams holidays, but most importantly, it screams “I am covered in gold sequins.” The actor attended the 44th annual Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday, December 5, with her husband, Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost. (The couple welcomed their first child, Cosmo, in August of this year.)
enstarz.com

Nicole Kidman Determined Not to Come Back To US for One Reason: Husband Keith Urban Can't Say No To Actress? [Report]

Speculations believe that Nicole Kidman will be moving back to her family in Australia and has no plans on going back to the United States with her husband, Keith Urban. Based on a report by the New Idea, while the Australian-American couple is residing in Nashville, Tennessee, the actress is ready to come back home. And aside from that, Kidman was said to be fully determined to spend more time with her mother, Janelle.
Us Weekly

Kelly Clarkson Loses Attempt to Have Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock Evicted From Their Montana Property

Shut down. Kelly Clarkson lost the fight to have ex-husband Brandon Blackstock evicted from their Montana ranch amid their ongoing divorce battle, Us Weekly can confirm. “Kelly recently had a major legal setback in a bid to get Brandon evicted from the Montana property that the judge awarded soley to her,” a source exclusively tells Us. “He has been living in it and said he doesn’t have the financial means to afford to purchase a residence of his own at this time, citing the unresolved financial aspect of their divorce.”
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice's Daughters Wore the Prettiest Dresses at Her Engagement Party

After Teresa Giudice and her fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas announced their engagement in late October, the couple recently celebrated their upcoming wedding with a beautiful party that was filled with family, friends, and stunning outfits. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member and her four daughters flaunted gorgeous dresses at the event, each of which added even more allure to the already elegant party.
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez wore a mullet dress and we are completely obsessed

J.Lo has called it – mullet dresses are back, and honestly, we're kind of obsessed. Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single 'On My Way' from the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, that she is set to star in. Wearing an array of chic ensembles in the video, in one of the shots she can be seen wearing a dreamy mullet dress (yep, the dress style we all have a love/hate relationship with, just like the infamous hairstyle), and we love it all over again.
The US Sun

Ailing Wendy Williams holds onto driver as she steps into car in rare appearance after her return to show delayed again

AILING Wendy Williams held onto her driver as she stepped into a car in a rare appearance after her return to the show has been delayed again. The 57-year-old has suffered a series of setbacks in recent years, including losing her marriage in a love child scandal, a rehab stint, and her recent hospitalization for a "psychiatric episode."
POPSUGAR

Serious Question: How Did Zendaya Manage to Walk in These Cargo Pants Without Tripping?

Everyone's busy talking about Zendaya's beaded cobweb dress at the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home — and rightfully so; have you seen it?! — but earlier that day, the actress stunned in an equally as head-turning outfit that should not be overlooked. While heading to film a Jimmy Kimmel Live interview with Tom Holland on Dec. 13, Zendaya took a break from dipping into Law Roach's vintage fashion archives and wore a straight-off-the-runway look from Balmain's spring 2022 collection. Though her sheer metallic tank top was an instant attention-grabber, with its delicate gold chains strung together to create a ruched effect, we were more occupied by dissecting her intriguing white pantsuit.
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You See The Plunging Purple Catsuit Halle Berry Wore To The People's Choice Awards—It's Too Sexy For Words!

Party season is definitely upon us, as proven by some of the super-dazzling outfits on the People’s Choice Awards red carpet on Tuesday, December 7th. Halle Berry was one of the many A-listers to go down the sparkly route at the awards ceremony, and we are absolutely head over heels with her outfit of choice! The 55-year-old actress channeled one of her most iconic roles, and walked the red carpet in a seriously sexy catsuit from the Rick Owens Fall 2021 RTW collection. And we’re confident that Catwoman herself would give it her seal of approval!
