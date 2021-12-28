ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

How to Watch ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ 2022

By Jacklyn Krol
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year when the annual show airs on Dec. 31. This year, the show will be broadcast from New York City's Times Square; Los Angeles; Puerto Rico; and New Orleans. Last year's celebration did not include live audiences...

943litefm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
94.3 Lite FM

Bonnie Raitt Shares ‘Just Like That’ 2022 Tour Dates

Bonnie Raitt will hit the road in 2022 for an extensive North American tour in support of her upcoming album, Just Like That ... The Just Like That ... trek marks Raitt's first official shows since 2019. The tour launches on March 28 in Modesto, Calif., and is currently scheduled to run through November, although venues and support acts have been announced only through June. Veteran rock quartet NRBQ will open the April dates; Lucinda Williams will open the May and June dates.
MUSIC
94.3 Lite FM

Top Celebrity Home Housed Frank Sinatra and Rihanna, Was Featured on These TV Shows (PHOTOS)

The number one celebrity home was home to Frank Sinatra and Rihanna, and has been featured on numerous TV shows and music videos. This enormous, iconic mansion for sale in Los Angeles has an extensive amount of celebrity history. Byrdview was the home of legendary crooner Sinatra and has been the film site for countless movies, TV shows, music videos and commercials.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
94.3 Lite FM

Why Elvis Presley Didn’t Wind Up in ‘A Star Is Born’

While its actresses (Janet Gaynor, Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand, Lady Gaga) have been big screen gold, A Star Is Born's multiple incarnations have also boasted an honor roll of leading men: Frederic March in the 1937 original, James Mason in 1954 and Bradley Cooper, who also directed the 2018 version.
CELEBRITIES
94.3 Lite FM

New Munson’s Diner’s Next Chapter is a Success

Would you believe it if I told you that I visited a New York City diner in the Hudson Valley? You're probably wondering how that is possible. I love to explore new businesses, hiking trails and historical sites throughout the beautiful Hudson Valley. When I found out that this specific diner had reopened and was only in Liberty, New York, I had to check it out for myself.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Dolly Parton Just Broke Three Guinness World Records

At this point in Dolly Parton's nearly seven-decade career, she could likely fill the Smithsonian with all of the trophies, plaques and memorabilia she has earned. Now, she'll need to make room for more: The "9 to 5" singer has broken three new Guinness World Records. Parton has notched the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Ll Cool J
Person
Ciara
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Karol G
Person
Dick Clark
Person
Sleepy Brown
Person
Daddy Yankee
Person
Don Omar
Person
Louis Armstrong
Person
Jessie James Decker
94.3 Lite FM

‘1883’ Bids Goodbye to More Characters as Tensions Rise [Spoiler Alert]

1883 brought the tension to the boil-over point during Episode 3, which bid farewell to several more characters while also offering a few tender moments. Episode 3 opens with a wagon that's bogged down in a rut, and then one of the immigrants traveling on the wagon train that's headed West is accidentally killed after he does not listen to Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott). The next minutes are a montage of all of the various ways some of the travelers wind up dying along the way during the early days of the arduous journey, but as many obstacles as they have to face and overcome every day, there is one hurdle they cannot clear: They come to a river the wagons cannot cross, forcing them to make a decision to either turn West or East to find a place to ford or ferry, which will cost them valuable time as winter approaches.
TV SERIES
94.3 Lite FM

The Worst Netflix Movies of 2021

Even in the face of a lingering global pandemic, Netflix manages to churn out a ton of movies. With entries in nearly every genre — comedy, drama, horror, musical, and sci-fi, for starters — there really is something for everyone. But then there are some movies that aren’t really for anyone. Why is that? Because they’re not very good.
TV & VIDEOS
94.3 Lite FM

NYC Ball Drop Broadcast Canceled, City May Scale Back Events

Omicron is already ruining New Year's Eve in Times Square. The rapid outbreak of new COVID cases over the past week has caused officials to rethink this year's massive New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square. The event usually draws hundreds of thousands of visitors that stand packed together for hours, waiting to ring in the new year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Why Kelly Clarkson Will Never Get Married Again

Kelly Clarkson isn't counting out love just yet, but she definitely doesn't plan on ever tying the knot again. On Tuesday (Dec. 14), the "Stronger" singer spoke about her current mindset regarding dating and relationships on the Love Someone With Delilah podcast. Right now, Clarkson is only focused on her...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#Spanish#Abc#Powerball
94.3 Lite FM

Big 80’s Hair Metal Tour Coming to Orange County

You know it's summer when they're rockin' in Middletown! Cinderella's Tom Keifer along with L.A. Guns and Faster Pussycat set to rock Orange County Fair Speedway. When I hear the announcement about this tour earlier this week, I was stoked! Finally, a great 80's hair metal tour package comes to the Hudson Valley area. Cinderella's Tom Keifer and his band will headline the Sonic Slam Tour 2022 which kicks off on June 1 in Liverpool, NY and the tour is set to play Orange County Fair Speedway on June 2. A little about each band:
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy