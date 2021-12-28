2 major Denver projects offer a glimpse into office leasing for 2022

CHICAGO — LifeSpice Ingredients, a global research, developer and manufacturer of proprietary seasoning blends for the food industry, has signed a 16,995-square-foot office lease at 213 West Institute Place in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. KBS Growth & Income REIT owns the property, which rises seven stories and spans 155,385 square feet. Built in 1888, 213 West Institute Place was originally developed for a bicycle manufacturer that eventually became the car company American Motors Corp. KBS has made a number of improvements to the property’s common areas, including a 2,000-square-foot tenant lounge. Scott Sessa of Ameritus represented KBS in the lease transaction.
