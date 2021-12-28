ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

2 major Denver projects offer a glimpse into office leasing for 2022

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 2 days ago

Two major Denver projects provide a glimpse into the future of...

rockydailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Commercial Observer

Year in Review: DC’s Top Office Leases of 2021

If there’s any doubt that the federal government is the driving force behind the Washington, D.C., office market, this past year made that point crystal clear. The government was responsible for seven of the top 10 leases in 2021, though they were mostly renewals. In addition, eight of the top 10 were in the District, rather than the suburbs.
ECONOMY
connectcre.com

Amazon Adding 450 Jobs and Second Office Lease in Downtown Chicago

As part of a series of announcements regarding expansion at its regional Tech Hubs, Amazon said Tuesday it would add 450 jobs at the Chicago hub. The company will lease 67,000 square feet at Tishman Speyer’s 222 W. Adams St., adding to the 140,000 square feet it occupies at the connected 227 W. Monroe.
CHICAGO, IL
connectcre.com

Leasing Volume Signals Strong Desire to Return to Office Environment

Hertz Investment Group recently inked approximately 90,000 square feet of new leasing activity for 2021 and is in lease negotiations with another 11,000-square-foot new tenant in Brookhollow Central towers I and II, a class-A office complex located in the business hub of Houston. These transactions signal increasing optimism for Houston’s office market, which has been hard hit by the pandemic and upturn in oil prices.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
denvervoice.org

Denver City Council advances affordable housing projects

City Council gave the initial thumbs up to more than $3.5 million in loans to build and preserve affordable homes in the city on December 15 during its Safety Committee meeting. All the funds will come from Denver’s linkage fee, which is assessed alongside standard permit fees, and every unit...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Office Buildings#Into The Future#Remote Work#News Broadcasters#Online News Aggregator
rockydailynews.com

Here's how Colorado's high housing prices and demand could change in 2022

The Colorado housing market this year was one of heightened demand, record-low inventory and rising prices: All trends that experts expect will carry into 2022, although interest rates are a likely variable. In Denver alone, month-end housing inventory dropped a staggering 33.41% from October to November, according to an early-December...
COLORADO STATE
rebusinessonline.com

Presidium Begins Leasing 290-Unit Multifamily Project in Grand Prairie, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Texas-based developer Presidium has begun leasing Presidium Hill Street, a 290-unit multifamily project located in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. Units are furnished with stainless steel appliances, smart technology lock systems and Ecobee thermostats. Amenities include a pool, business lounge with conference rooms, rooftop terrace, fitness center, onsite car wash and a pet grooming area. Project partners include O’Brien Architects, interior design firm SLJ Design Group and civil engineer Kimley-Horn. Move-ins are scheduled to begin in spring 2022.
TEXAS STATE
rebusinessonline.com

LifeSpice Ingredients Signs 16,995 SF Office Lease in Downtown Chicago

CHICAGO — LifeSpice Ingredients, a global research, developer and manufacturer of proprietary seasoning blends for the food industry, has signed a 16,995-square-foot office lease at 213 West Institute Place in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. KBS Growth & Income REIT owns the property, which rises seven stories and spans 155,385 square feet. Built in 1888, 213 West Institute Place was originally developed for a bicycle manufacturer that eventually became the car company American Motors Corp. KBS has made a number of improvements to the property’s common areas, including a 2,000-square-foot tenant lounge. Scott Sessa of Ameritus represented KBS in the lease transaction.
CHICAGO, IL
coloradohometownweekly.com

Fully leased Interlocken office sells for $22.8M

A 122,000-square-foot office space in Broomfield’s Interlocken business park, half of which is occupied by an emerging player in the quantum computing industry, has been sold for $22.8 million. Crestone Real Estate LLC, through holding company CRE Interlocken 310, sold the two-story property at 310 Interlocken Parkway to a...
BROOMFIELD, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
CBS Chicago

New Chicago Rule Effective Jan. 1 Requires Anyone Hiring A Domestic Worker To Provide A Written Contract

CHICAGO (CBS) — Under a new rule for the City of Chicago that takes effect Jan. 1, anyone who hires a domestic worker must provide them with a written contract in whatever language they choose. Domestic workers include home health care workers, nannies, and house cleaners. The contract must include whatever wage and work schedule is agreed upon by the employer and domestic worker. “I grew up watching my mother work hard, day in and day out, as a home healthcare aide, so that others could live their lives,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a news release. “That’s why I know domestic workers are the backbone of this city and deserve to be protected. With this mandate, we will continue to deliver these protections by making Chicago the largest city in the country that requires a written contract for domestic and household employees.” Any domestic worker who does not get a contract can file a report with the city’s Bureau of Labor.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy