COLFAX, Calif. — Despite most roads being plowed, the entire town of Colfax is without power and could be in the dark for days. At nearly every opportunity, large trees toppled. One tree crashed into the Colfax Baptist Church, tearing the power lines down with it. The town plunged into darkness, but amid the rows of closure signs, Mar-Val's Sierra Market stood as a beacon of light.

COLFAX, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO