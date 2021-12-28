ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn Haven, FL

North Bay Haven hands Bozeman first loss of season

By Sam Granville
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Havu5_0dXC8jj300

LYNN HAVEN. Fla (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven boys basketball team rolled past Bozeman 79-52, handing the Bucks their first loss of the season.

The Buccaneers improve to 8-1 on the season and will face Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences in the second day of the Mosley Christmas Classic, Tuesday, December 28, at 1:30 p.m.

The Bucks fall to 10-1 and will take on Ezell-Harding Christian at Mosley, Tuesday, December 28, at 11:45 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
Lynn Haven, FL
Sports
Lynn Haven, FL
Education
City
Lynn Haven, FL
WMBB

Bay boys basketball team ends Mosley’s six-game win streak

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay boys basketball team ended Mosley’s six-game win streak, defeating the Dolphins 71-62 in overtime on Thursday night. The Tornadoes improve to 6-5 on the season and will face Jordan Christian Prep on Monday, December 27. The Dolphins fall to 7-4 and will face Bolles on Monday, December 27.
BAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Highschool#Bucks#Buccaneers#Ezell Harding Christian#Nexstar Media Inc
WMBB

Mosley alum Ezra Gray projected in fifth-round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley alum and Alabama State running back Ezra Gray was projected as a fifth-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a mock draft by HBCU Gameday. The three-time All-American and All-SWAC running back has racked up 1,875 yards on the ground and 256 receiving yards in his four seasons […]
NFL
WMBB

Bay County man on a mission to help Kentucky tornado victims

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Weeks after tornadoes devastated areas in multiple states, a local man is on a mission to help. Bay County’s Ivan Ross said he felt compelled to help the victims of the Kentucky tornadoes earlier this month. “I was talking to my wife about it and I was like, ‘We’ve gotta […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WMBB

Journey to Beijing: no Olympics for NHL players

(NEXSTAR) – Men’s hockey at the 2018 winter Olympics took place without NHL players, and that will once again be the case four years later. “You know, I think everybody was looking forward to this,” said Kyle Connor, a forward with the Winnipeg Jets. “We made this a big part of our collective bargaining agreement […]
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBB

Most viewed local weather stories of 2021 include catastrophic weather, tropical systems, an alligator attack and more

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – This year brought more active weather to the Florida Panhandle and the Gulf Coast, including severe storms producing damage, extensive rainfall with flooding, tropical storms, major hurricane and attacking alligators. While there were big weather headlines, there were also stories of hope and survival from areas devastated by natural disasters. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Panhandle Weather 12-27-2021

This should be enough for more widespread light showers, andPoPs reflect this, with a 20% slight chance noted west of aAlbany-Perry-Valdosta line, moving northwest from the NatureCoast in the morning into Southeast AL during the afternoon.Despite the noticeably humid air mass, there are no thunderconcerns given the lack of instability. Morning lows willbe around 60 […]
ENVIRONMENT
WMBB

Police: Missing Michigan teen could be heading to the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Rogers City Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old boy from Rogers City, Michigan. Sammy Redfield was last seen getting into a GMC pickup around 12:04 p.m. at Onaway High School on December 22, 2021. Police said it’s possible Redfield knows the driver and may be headed to Eastpoint, […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WMBB

PCPD Sergeant passes after battling cancer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Police Sergeant passed on Christmas Day after a valiant battle with cancer. The police department announced Sgt. Darby Gay’s death on Saturday. He joined the police department in 2008 and served in many different areas of the department. Back in May, former Panama City Police Chief, Scott […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Florida Highway Patrol to increase enforcement for NYE holiday

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– After the good times that come with ringing in the New Year, comes the drive home. The Florida Highway Patrol is hoping those who celebrate will think twice before driving under the influence, or even while distracted. FHP Lieutenant Jason King said to expect increased enforcement during the holiday. “There has […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

NYE Beach Ball Drop returns after pandemic to ring in 2022

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Ring in 2022, beach style! After being sidelined due to the pandemic last year, the Panama City Beach New Year’s Eve Ball Drop is back on. The event will feature live entertainment, fireworks, a kids ball drop with 10,000 inflatable beach balls, and the main event— the giant beach ball […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

WMBB

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy