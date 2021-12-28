North Bay Haven hands Bozeman first loss of season

LYNN HAVEN. Fla (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven boys basketball team rolled past Bozeman 79-52, handing the Bucks their first loss of the season.

The Buccaneers improve to 8-1 on the season and will face Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences in the second day of the Mosley Christmas Classic, Tuesday, December 28, at 1:30 p.m.

The Bucks fall to 10-1 and will take on Ezell-Harding Christian at Mosley, Tuesday, December 28, at 11:45 a.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.