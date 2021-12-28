ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Hills, PA

Parents Charged After 13-Year-Old Shoots, Kills 5-Year-Old Brother In Penn Hills

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The parents of a 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed by his older brother are now facing charges.

Thomas Wolfe and Sara Gerwig have both been charged with endangering the welfare of children.

Police said their 13-year-old son got ahold of the couple’s gun at their home in Penn Hills last month and shot his younger brother in the face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48G8Bn_0dXC8VJl00

(Photo: KDKA)

Court documents read that the father admitted he left the handgun on top of a gun safe, saying that the gun is always loaded with a live round in the chamber.

The mother says all four children were staying in a first floor bedroom because the second floor of the home had no electricity.

The children moved to the master bedroom where the gun was located, when the electricity stopped working on the second floor.

Police found multiple safes and trigger locks in the home, none of them being used.

The 13-year-old sibling has been charged with homicide.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Penn Hills, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Penn Hills, PA
Crime & Safety
Centre Daily

Teen shoots 5-year-old brother because boy was jumping on bed, Pennsylvania cops say

A 13-year-old has been charged with criminal homicide in a November shooting that killed his 5-year-old brother, Pennsylvania police said. The teen was charged as an adult initially because the state’s law does not allow criminal homicide charges to be filed directly in juvenile court, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement to McClatchy News.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Found Dead, Mother Hospitalized After Police Find ‘Extreme Hoarding’ Conditions

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was found dead and his mother was taken to the hospital after police discovered “extreme hoarding” conditions at a home in Dravosburg. First responders were called to a house on Goldstrom Avenue around noon Tuesday, dispatchers said. There’s been no official confirmation, but they confirmed privately they were summoned after neighbors raised concern about a stench coming from the house. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith) Fighting through piles of debris, they found a woman they estimated to be in her 80s on the first floor. They said she appeared weak, disoriented and dehydrated. She was taken to...
DRAVOSBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Wolfe
CBS Minnesota

3 Men Charged With Murder In Payne-Phalen Killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Three people have been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood last month. Dontaye Thomas, Jai’Patric Timberlake and Deveon Kirk are each charged with second-degree murder, Ramsey County court documents show. From left to right: Dontaye Thomas, Deveon Kirk, Jai’Patric Timberlake(credit: Ramsey County) The charges stem from the Nov. 20 shooting death of 32-year-old Rashaad L. Van Pelt on the 100 block of York Avenue. An autopsy showed he was shot nine times. The scene of the shooting. (credit: CBS) Police were called to the scene that night for a weapons complaint. Officers...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Ledger-Enquirer

Man charged with killing 5-year-old Columbus girl tells judge he doesn’t want lawyer

The man charged with killing a 5-year-old Columbus girl told a Russell County judge during his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon that he didn’t want a lawyer. Jeremy Tremaine Williams was taken into custody at the Bamboo Motel on Opelika Road Monday evening, Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor said in a press conference earlier in the day, and charged with capital murder in the death of Kamarie Holland.
COLUMBUS, GA
WFMJ.com

Brookfield man arrested after allegedly raping 7-year-old girl

A Brookfield man is behind bars after allegedly raping a 7-year-old girl. According to the report, 52-year-old Robert Richards allegedly sexually assaulted the juvenile at a home in Brookfield. Trumbull County Assistant Prosecutor Gabe Wildman said the victim is known to him. He says the alleged assaults occurred between December...
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Kdka Tv News Staff#Kdka Rrb
KIRO 7 Seattle

Parents charged after baby’s body was found in wall

CHARLEROI, Pa. — The parents whom police said hid their baby’s body in a wall have been charged with criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse, among other counts. WPXI reported that Kylie Wilt, 25, admitted to hiding her child’s body in the wall of her home in Charleroi, Pennsylvania. She told the authorities that she put her son in a crate, cut a hole in the wall, covered the baby with blankets and put drywall and paint to conceal the hole.
CHARLEROI, PA
Oxygen

Man Killed His Mother And Grandma After Shooting Up Meth And 'Looking For Lucifer'

A South Carolina man has been sentenced to four years behind bars for killing both his mother and grandmother during a drug-induced haze. Bradley C. Aldrich pleaded guilty but mentally ill to two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime on Wednesday, the Anderson County Solicitor’s Office announced in a press release which was released on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

Mother attacked police officer and tried to take his gun after the officer caught the mom drowning her 4-year-old son and tried to stop her

Mother tried to drown her 4-year-old son in a canal and attacked the officer who tire. According to the police officials, the 31-year-old mother was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday. The mother was reportedly caught trying to drown her 4-year-old son in a canal. She then attacked the police officer who intervened and tried to take the officer’s gun. Authorities said that the mother was acting irrationally and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. The responding troopers discovered that the mother was holding her son’s face-down and appeared to be trying to smother him in the muddy embankment.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

‘Chased Him Right To His Damn Grave’: Grandmother Outraged At Boynton Beach PD After 13-Year-Old Killed Riding Dirt Bike

BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami) – A family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy they said was killed after being chased by police for riding his dirt bike. Police claim Stanley Davis Jr. was riding his dirt bike recklessly, which is what prompted an officer to try and make a traffic stop. The department didn’t elaborate beyond saying the dirt bike went down during the attempted stop, killing the teen boy. Davis’ grandmother places the blame squarely on the shoulders of Boynton Beach PD. “They chased him, chased him. He just panicked because he’s a kid. Chased him right to his damn grave, and figured he’s just another Black boy, ain’t nothing is going to be done,” said Tina Hunter. “That’s the prejudice of the Boynton Beach police that wave been having problems for all these damn years.” Boynton Beach Police Chief Michael Gregory gave his condolences to the family, but said he couldn’t answer any questions about how the crash happened because the Florida Highway Patrol case is currently open.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
43K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy