ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

As New Year’s Eve Approaches, COVID-19 Throws Wrench In Plans For Bars And Restaurants

By Jennifer Borrasso
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dfPwo_0dXC8UR200

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The coronavirus is throwing a wrench in some New Year’s Eve plans in the Pittsburgh area.

The sign says it all at Dish Osteria and Bar: “Closed through January 1st because of COVID-19.”

On Mt. Washington, the co-owner of Bigham Tavern said before the holidays, there was a recent surge in COVID-19 cases among his staff. On Sunday, the tavern closed down for the week , canceling the New Year’s Eve party.

“It’s a big night,” co-owner Joseph Rewis said. “It always has been a big night for almost any bar or restaurant, especially up here on Mt. Washington.”

The popular bar and restaurant will be closed until Jan. 3. Rewis said 25 percent of his 65 employees have tested positive or have been exposed to the virus.

Watch as KDKA’s Lindsay Ward reports:

“It’s a toll trying to figure out who is working when or who is sick and who is not sick,” the co-owner said. “What we ran into this round of the virus, even our health staff didn’t want to risk the exposure.”

Rewis posted the news on social media that the New Year’s Eve party is canceled. He added that all pre-paid reservations were refunded.

“We had over 300 total reservations that we had to cancel, unfortunately. It was a tough decision to make. It was the right decision,” Rewis said.

At Dish, a COVID-19 exposure amongst staff forced the restaurant to shut down through Jan. 1. In Lawrenceville, Spirit bar closed its door on Christmas Eve after some staff and guests tested positive for COVID-19.

A co-owner said it will re-open Thursday with its staff members who received negative test results.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Local Preservationist Group Looking To Save Century III Mall

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For those who remember and may be fond of the former Century III Mall in West Mifflin, you won’t want to miss this story. A local preservation group has decided the former mall is worth rescuing. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Aaron Sledge) The Pittsburgh Young Preservationists Association has compiled its annual list of 10 structures to focus its efforts on in 2022. The other locations on the 2021 list are as follows: Signage to commemorate local Underground Railroad sites The former St. Agnes Church, Carlow University The former State Bank, Elizabeth Tito-Mecca-Zizza House, Pittsburgh’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood Union Station, Brownsville The former Monessen Savings and Trust Bank building, Monessen Fifth Avenue Hotel, Monessen Saints Peter and Paul Church, East Liberty Mellon Bank, East Liberty To read more about the other locations from KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pamela’s Diner In Squirrel Hill Closing Permanently At The End Of 2021

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SQUIRREL HILL (KDKA) — A popular breakfast place in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood is shutting its doors after 42 years. The Pamela’s Diner in Squirrel Hill will close at the end of this year. The diner has experienced dramatic changes in business not only due to COVID-19, but also because of various employees retiring and some passing away. The owners stressed that its other locations in Millvale, Mt. Lebanon, Oakland, Shadyside and the Strip District are still open and are not affected by this change. The Squirrel Hill location is significant because it was the first Pamela’s. On January 8 and January 9, Pamela’s Diner in Squirrel Hill will hold a Customer Appreciation Day. Even though the pandemic continues to persist, the owners are optimistic that they can open another location in the future — potentially in Squirrel Hill again.
RESTAURANTS
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh-Area Businesses Want To Bring The Party To You This New Year’s Eve

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many Pittsburgh-area businesses are offering to bring the celebration to you this New Year’s Eve. Many people will bring in the new year from the couch due to COVID-19, crowds or reservations, but people can turn to New Year’s Eve party packs. “It’s enough food easily for 10 people,” said Josh Egal, owner of the Four Twelve Project. “The reason why we did 10 last year was that was the recommendation for inside gathering.” Egal kept it going this year. The pack runs $385 and includes alcohol and food. ”You’re going to get steak and shrimp and chicken, vegetables, potatoes,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Meat & Potatoes Set To Reopen In February

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Not every restaurant that shut down because of the pandemic is remaining closed for good. Meat & Potatoes is downtown Pittsburgh will soon be reopening its doors. The restaurant announced that it will restart service in February. (Photo Credit: KDKA) It went back and forth between dining and takeout in 2020, but has been closed for the last 12 months. An exact reopening date has not been set. More visitors are expected to be in the Cultural District when the musical Hamilton returns on February 22.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Food & Drinks
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Washington State
Pittsburgh, PA
Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Pittsburgh, PA
Coronavirus
City
Lawrenceville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
City
Washington, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
CBS Pittsburgh

Beer, Here! Pittsburgh Tops List Of Best Beer Cities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steel City can now be called The Beer City. New research out from personal finance website SmartAsset.com says Pittsburgh is the No. 1 U.S. city for beer drinkers. Pittsburgh has 28 breweries, an average of nearly 30 bars per 100,000 residents and an average pint will run you just $4, all factors SmartAssset cited in its survey. Following Pittsburgh were Bend, Oregon, at No. 2, and Milwaukee at No. 3. Pittsburgh was the only Pennsylvania city to crack the top 50. Cincinnati (No. 4), Akron (14), Columbus (17), Dayton (40) and Cleveland (47) all made the list from Ohio. West Virginia was not represented. Cincinnati took top honors each of the last two years. Pittsburgh was fifth last year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Salvation Army Collecting Supplies For Victims Of Washington Co. Apartment Fire

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — The Salvation Army in Washington County is helping victims of last week’s fire at the Thomas Campbell Apartments. They are collecting items like laundry detergent, rolls of quarters for laundry, vinegar, fresh fruits, milk and other foods including bread and peanut butter and jelly. The items will be needed over the next few months. They are not accepting clothing or furniture right now, but gift cards to clothing stores or pharmacies would be appreciated. The items can be dropped off at The Suburban Extended Stay Hotel in Washington, Pennsylvania. Drop-offs will also be accepted at the Washington Salvation Army between 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Anyone with questions can call: 724-225-5740.
WASHINGTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Bucket List 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New Year’s means a new start full of opportunities. So, how will you make 2022 memorable? We’ve put together a Bucket List of things to do around Pittsburgh in the next 365 days! Which ones would you pick? Take photos of the city skyline from the West End Overlook/Mount Washington Skate at the new Hunt Armory Ice Rink See a musical in the Cultural District Ride the new Kangaroo at Kennywood Ride the new Bombs Away! water slide at Sandcastle Attend the Kenny Chesney concert at Heinz Field in June Tour ALL four of the Carnegie Museums Go to an NCAA Tournament game at PPG Paints...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Brewery In Verona Temporarily Shutting Down Because Of COVID-19

By: KDKA-TV News Staff VERONA (KDKA) — A local brewery has temporarily closed its doors due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Inner Groove Brewing in Verona announced on Monday that it would be closed for the entire week, confirming the closure was because of COVID-19. “We are all doing ok. Yep, it’s COVID. Whether it was a positive test or exposure, everyone will be quarantining/isolating prior to returning back to work. Your safety and the safety of our staff is always a top priority,” Inner Groove Brewing posted on Instagram. However, it will offer to-go orders between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday. They mentioned that curbside delivery will be an option on Wednesday. This is one of several known local businesses that have shut their doors due to COVID-19. Bigham Tavern in Mt. Washington, Dish and Spirit Bar in Lawrenceville all have made similar announcements. The business will reopen fully on January 4, 2022.
VERONA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Christmas Eve#Food Drink#Kdka#Dish Osteria#Bigham Tavern
CBS Pittsburgh

Somerset County Crews Searching For Lost Emu

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SOMERSET COUNTY (KDKA) — The Somerset County Animal Response Team is searching for a lost emu. Somerset County Animal Response Team The response team said two emus got loose on Tuesday in Reels Corner. Crews said they located the animals quickly, but “containing them proved far more complicated.” With help from the Central City Fire Department, the team captured one of the emus, but they ran out of daylight before getting the second one. “We are hoping it will find its own way home if it hears its buddy calling it,” the Somerset County Animal Response Team said in a Facebook post. If you see the lost emu, call 814-445-1525 to report it.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Lotus Cancels Two Concerts Due To COVID-19 Issues

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The band Lotus has cancelled two of its concerts it was set to play here locally in the Pittsburgh area. The shows were scheduled to be played at Mr. Smalls Theatre in Millvale on Thursday and Friday. The cancellation comes due to someone in the group testing positive for COVID-19. The band’s traditional New Year shows will have to be postponed until 2022.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Non-Profit Organization Superheroes Believe In Miracles Features Brightest Stars Of Pittsburgh In 2022 Calendar

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some local children battling the toughest of challenges have just the right kind of inspiration for the new year. Courage and strength are some of the characteristics local kids battling illnesses use every day. Now you can have some of their superhero inspiration in your home. Local non-profit organization Superheroes Believe in Miracles is featuring some of the brightest stars of Pittsburgh in its 2022 calendar. “Some were battling cancer, some were battling transplants,” said founder Amy Faltot. “But these kids were smiling and playing and just handling it like superheroes.” (Photo Credit: KDKA) Faltot started the organization after her son faced...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Zoo And PPG Aquarium Offering 1-Day Free Admission On Tuesday For Non-Perishable Donations

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium is giving people a chance to see the animals for free and give back to the community at the same time. Coming up on Tuesday, the zoo is partnering with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank for donation day. All visitors to the zoo on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. will get free day-time admission if they provide non-perishable donations to the food bank. More information about the event can be found here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Pittsburgh

Joe Grushecky Receives The Key To The City Of Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mayor Bill Peduto gave a Pittsburgh music legend the key to the city on Tuesday. Joe Grushecky has been delighting fans for decades. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Grushecky has been featured in Billboard, Rolling Stone, The Village Voice, No Depression, and several other publications as one of the most talented singers and songwriters of all time. Local leaders say Grushecky is a beloved member of the Pittsburgh community, too, especially for his work with special needs students.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Boyce Park Ski Slopes Open For The Season

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a morning skiers have been waiting for. Today, Boyce Park will open up its slopes for the season. The lodge will be open for food, restrooms and equipment rentals. However, the snow tubing area will remain closed for now and open later in the season. The park says it needs to create more snow. The season runs through March. Tickets Weekday Lift Tickets County residents: $15 Non-county residents: $19 Weekend/holiday Lift Tickets County residents: $20 Non-county residents: $25 Children’s tickets are free. No season passes are being offered. Life tickets have to be purchased separately online. Other Costs Ski and snowboard equipment County residents: $20 Non-county residents: $25 1 hour private lessons County residents: $30 Non-county residents: $35 Lessons must be scheduled and paid for online. Dates and Times Normal Hours Monday – Friday : 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday : 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. AND 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday : 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. AND 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Holiday Hours December 28 – December 30 : 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. AND 2:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. December 31 : 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. AND 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. January 1: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. AND 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Local Woman Hits Major Milestone, Celebrates 102nd Birthday

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local woman hit a major milestone on Sunday, celebrating her 102nd birthday. Ruth Sopchick turned 102 on Sunday, saying she has stayed active throughout her whole life, and has seen a lot of things change over the past century. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Relatives says Ruth isn’t the only one in the family to live a long life, as her older sister lived to be nearly 107 years old. Family members say the secret to a long life starts with good genes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Busy Travel Season Expected To Continue Past Christmas

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Thousands of flights were canceled this holiday weekend, with 2,500 on Christmas Day alone. That’s according to flight tracker, “Flight Aware.” Most of that, according to authorities, is because of the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. It’s been a steady day at Pittsburgh International Airport, with holiday travelers making their way in and out of the airport. For the most part, there haven’t been many issues with current flights leaving on time. However, airport authorities have advice for those planning to fly anywhere this week. As thousands made their way to see loved ones for Christmas, canceled flights...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
43K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy