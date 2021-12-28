Minnesotans Lace Up And Hit The Ice Following Winter Storm

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — After the weekend snow, many Minnesotans re-acquainted themselves with their favorite winter activities Monday.

In Maple Grove’s Central Park, the ice skating loop was busy. Avery and Jordan Rikimoto from Cambridge got together with their cousin, Olivia Dunn, from Maple Grove.

“You can spend time with my family and have a good time just skating,” said 12-year-old Avery.

Olivia, 10, said she loved spending time with her family.

“I like the snow and how there’s so many different things you can do in the winter,” Olivia said.

Hundreds of people visited the John Rose Minnesota Oval in Roseville, too. Lay Lay, a University of Minnesota student from St. Paul, took advantage of her time off from school with friends.

“We wanted to celebrate like the end of our semester and we wanted to do something fun,” Lay said. “Some of us don’t know how to ice skate so we’re like trying to learn.”

Nene Mua, a 12-year-old from St. Paul, was trying skating for the first time.

Roseville Parks and Recreation arrived at 4 a.m. to get the Oval ready.

“We had snow last night, so we actually have to come in and we plow this ice surface off, and then once it’s plowed off we take the Zamboni and we clean it up,” said ice technician Chris Sonterre.

He estimates about 1,000 people visited the Oval on Monday.