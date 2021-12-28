ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesotans Lace Up And Hit The Ice Following Winter Storm

By David Schuman
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — After the weekend snow, many Minnesotans re-acquainted themselves with their favorite winter activities Monday.

In Maple Grove’s Central Park, the ice skating loop was busy. Avery and Jordan Rikimoto from Cambridge got together with their cousin, Olivia Dunn, from Maple Grove.

“You can spend time with my family and have a good time just skating,” said 12-year-old Avery.

Olivia, 10, said she loved spending time with her family.

“I like the snow and how there’s so many different things you can do in the winter,” Olivia said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkZpP_0dXC8TYJ00

(credit: CBS)

Hundreds of people visited the John Rose Minnesota Oval in Roseville, too. Lay Lay, a University of Minnesota student from St. Paul, took advantage of her time off from school with friends.

“We wanted to celebrate like the end of our semester and we wanted to do something fun,” Lay said. “Some of us don’t know how to ice skate so we’re like trying to learn.”

Nene Mua, a 12-year-old from St. Paul, was trying skating for the first time.

Roseville Parks and Recreation arrived at 4 a.m. to get the Oval ready.

“We had snow last night, so we actually have to come in and we plow this ice surface off, and then once it’s plowed off we take the Zamboni and we clean it up,” said ice technician Chris Sonterre.

He estimates about 1,000 people visited the Oval on Monday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb

Originally published Dec. 29, 2021 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is in the middle of the heartland, and farming is a big part of what we do. So what happens when you combine agriculture and Airbnb? “We’re loving being here in Alexandria. It’s called ‘God’s Country,'” said Dave Larson. It’s also known as “lake country,” and of course, “farm country.” The evidence can be found on homesteads across Douglas County. “There are so many fun things to do. And the countryside is so beautiful,” said Anne Larson. Adding to that picturesque countryside is a farm-grown concept so unusual, even farmers do a double-take. “I grew up building forts...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Slight Warmup In Twin Cities Before Temps Crater New Year’s Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday will be warmer than Wednesday was, but you’ll still want to bundle up if you’re heading outside. Feels-like temperatures in the Twin Cities were below zero in the morning hours. They’ll climb to the low 20s later on. Central and northern Minnesota will hover in the teens after a chilly start. Brief snow showers are possible in the metro starting around 7:30 a.m. A light coating of snow will be left behind, but Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said it shouldn’t have a major impact. Things cool down a bit on Friday, and a band of light snow showers will develop...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

2021 In Review: Top Stories On WCCO.com That Will Warm Your Heart

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The year 2021 was full of hardships and challenging moments, but there was also a lot of good that happened. Here are some of the top feel-good stories of 2021, starting with the most recent. Canby Community Bands Together For Seniors (credit: CBS) Dec. 24: During the giving season, those living alone could use some extra cheer. In Canby, people stepped up to make sure everyone feels included in the holiday season. People delivered food, gifts, cards and pictures to a senior living home. Around town there’s little doubt that the generosity will continue beyond the holidays, a chance for...
ANOKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Out With The Snow, In With The Bitter Cold

Weather Headlines – Light snow to the north Thursday – Another artic blast for the weekend – Cold New Year’s Day WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page | Snow Emergencies MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Call it a tradeoff. The snow has moved out, and now the cold air is moving in. MSP Airport reported 2.2 inches of snow after Tuesday’s storm, which brings this month’s snow total to 21 inches. That’s the most snow we’ve had in December since 2010, when we topped out at 33.6 inches. That was also the month when snow collapsed the roof of the Metrodome. According to the National Weather Service, this is...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jordan, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Roseville, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Maple Grove, MN
City
Olivia, MN
Maple Grove, MN
Government
City
Saint Paul, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hundreds Experiencing Homelessness In Minneapolis Suffering Through Extreme Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans without a home are doing what they can to stay warm. Hennepin County tells WCCO it moved more than 400 people into permanent housing before the cold hit this year. But many will make the decision to stay outside in the bitter cold. Wednesday night is a particularly dangerous one at encampments across Minneapolis. Avivo outreach workers Justin LaBeaux and Madi McLaughlin come with supplies, offering to help find shelter space. “We all go out together every day and make the rounds and check on folks,” LaBeaux said. “Especially the oncoming weather that’s gonna come in this weekend, a lot...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

How To Prep Your Car For Bitter Cold Temperatures

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) — At Bobby and Steve’s Auto World in Eden Prairie, there’s surge in demand for car check-ups ahead of a bitter cold temperatures in the forecast for Wednesday and Saturday. Gary DeRusha, operations leader at the auto shop, said his team handled 65 vehicles on Tuesday alone, when an average day sees about 45-50 customers. “With this cold snap coming in, it is very, very busy,” he said. “A lot of it is air pressure checks, checking the oil, things of that nature but right now a lot of shops are backed up because...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Firefighters Rescue Injured Woman From Cave Behind Frozen Minnehaha Falls

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman was rescued by firefighters Wednesday evening after slipping and falling into the cave behind the frozen Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were called to the falls just before 6 p.m. on a report of an injured woman. Rescuers used ropes and harnesses to gain access to the cave, where they found two adults, one of whom had a serious ankle injury. The frozen Minnehaha Falls in 2020 (credit: CBS) The woman was transported to HCMC. The other person in the cave was not hurt, nor were firefighters involved in the rescue operation.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Grandmothers Injured In Separate St. Paul Purse Snatching Attacks Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb New Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1 Include Free Park Permits For MN Tribes, Increase On Med-Assisted Rx Rates MPD: Store Employee Shot And Pistol Whipped During Robbery
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

SNOW PICS: Minnesotans Send In Views Of The Post-Christmas Accumulation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Following snowfall that continued into Monday morning, some parts of Minnesota have reported several inches of accumulation – or more. Around Brainered as of 6 a.m., more than 12 inches of snow has been reported. In the metro, snowfall transitioned into freezing rain, making for a messy morning commute. Lots of snow overnight…especially around Brainerd! We have another round on the way Tuesday…and then we will see the coldest temperatures of the season. All your details coming up on @WCCO pic.twitter.com/2DwRzIhtXx — KatieSteiner (@KatieSteinertv) December 27, 2021 Some Minnesotans sent in pictures of all the snow. Check out a collection below. Send...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Skate#Ice Skating#Winter Storm#Hit The Ice#University Of Minnesota#Minnesotans#Wcco#Recreation
CBS Minnesota

Crews Endure Frigid Cold While Battling Plymouth House Fire

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Firefighters endured frigid cold Wednesday while battling a house fire at a home in the west metro. The Plymouth Fire Department says crews responded to a single-family home on the 1700 block of Merrimac Lane in the suburb about 12 miles west of Minneapolis. Firefighters knocked down flames as temperatures outside were in the low single digits. (credit: CBS) Everyone inside the home was able to make it out safely, although the family’s cat is yet unaccounted for. The owner reported that she saw smoke earlier in the day and found flames in the sauna room. The homeowner says that she has family in the area and that neighbors have offered to help.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Grandmothers Injured In Separate St. Paul Purse Snatching Attacks Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb New Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1 Include Free Park Permits For MN Tribes, Increase On Med-Assisted Rx Rates MPD: Store Employee Shot And Pistol Whipped During Robbery
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Winter Classic Organizers Bracing For Subzero Temps, What Could Well Be The Coldest NHL Game Of All Time

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Our thermometers may not climb above zero at all on New Year’s Day, when thousands of fans are expected to pack Target Field for an outdoor hockey game. The Minnesota Wild will take on the St. Louis Blues in Saturday’s Winter Classic. It’ll likely be the coldest NHL game of all time. “If you’re a fan coming to the game, bring blankets,” said Steve Mayer, the league’s chief content officer. “Bring everything you need to stay as warm as you possibly can.” Mayer says extra medical personnel will be on hand at Target Field, and staff are being told to...
NHL
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s Devastating For Everybody’: Bemidji Man Dies After Falling Through Lake Ice On Christmas Eve

BEMIDJI, Minn. (WCCO) – Despite the falling temperatures, some lakes remain unsafe this late in December. On Christmas Eve, John Herman Klasen III’s truck went through the ice as he fished on Lake Bemidji. “Losing a family member that close to the holidays, it’s devastating for everybody,” his granddaughter, Sarah Dixon, said. Dixon described her grandfather as an outdoorsman who loved to ride his motorcycle and spend time with his big family. “After I found out the truck that fell into Lake Bemidji was my grandpa’s truck, I couldn’t help but just cry,” she said. Authorities said the 69-year-old was in his vehicle when it...
BEMIDJI, MN
CBS Minnesota

What Is The Ideal At-Home Temperature Right Now?

This was originally published on Feb. 9, 2021. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Our furnaces are getting their money’s worth this week as temperatures hover around or well below zero degrees. That has people cranking the heat likely more than usual. So what is the ideal at-home temperature right now? Good Question. We learned making adjustments to the thermostat could impact our health and wallet. The tussle over temperature is fought through miniscule movements of a dial. A battle at the thermostat playing out amidst a brutally cold week. We asked Twitter, “What’s the ideal at-home temperature?” David replied, “If it were up to me, 68. Wife wants...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Minnesota

‘I Was Basically In Tears’: Minnesota Health Care Workers Get Big Show Of Support On Christmas Morning

EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — An act of kindness on Christmas day will likely stick with a group of health care workers well into the new year. Nurses and other staff arrived at M Health Fairview Southdale to find a group of people cheering and holding signs of support. Now, nurses Jenesa Troidl and Riam Webb want a chance to return the favor. “They were just yelling, ‘Yay! Thank you for all you do! We’re so grateful,'” Webb said. The group held signs and greeted everyone coming and going from M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital around the 7 a.m. shift change. The kindness...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Omicron Forcing Twin Cities Venues To Adjust New Year’s Eve Plans

Originally published Dec. 27, 2021 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ahead of the next big holiday weekend, venues around the Twin Cities are adjusting their plans due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. An outbreak forced the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis to cancel its final performances of “A Christmas Carol” this year. The Guthrie told WCCO in a statement Monday, “As we welcome 2022, we will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our artists, staff and guests in our programming decisions.” The Chanhassen Dinner Theatres made the decision several weeks ago to cancel their annual New Year’s Eve celebration, though they will still have...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol Reports 139 Crashes, 110 Spinouts In Last 12 Hours

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The latest rounds of snow created quite a mess for those willing to travel on Minnesota’s roads overnight. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday they responded to 139 crashes statewide. Of those, eight involved non-life threatening injuries. There was also a reported fatal crash in Inver Grove Heights. There were also another 110 vehicles that ran off the road or spun out, requiring either a tow or other forms of assistance. There were two semi trucks that jack-knifed as well. #MSPnumbers statewide 12/28 10pm to 12/29 10am Troopers have responded to: 139 crashes...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal

Originally published Dec. 28, 2021 MINNETONKA BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — A multimillion dollar mansion on Lake Minnetonka burned overnight, with flames shooting more than 30 feet into the air. Police are investigating the fire as a criminal matter. The Orono Police Department was called to the 2900 block of Westwood Road around 11:45 p.m. Monday. Police called it a reported “mental health issue,” with the caller stating a house was on fire and someone had gas and candles. (credit: CBS) First responders found two people in the driveway when they arrived and took both to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening....
ORONO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing Brooklyn Park Teen Found Safe Tuesday Evening

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Brooklyn Park police say a missing teen believed to be suicidal was found safe late Tuesday night after he had been missing for hours. The teen was last seen near the 8600 block of West River Road at about 4:30 p.m. He was believed to be near the Mississippi River, but searchers couldn’t find him. Police say he was located at 9:45 p.m.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Grandmothers Injured In Separate St. Paul Purse Snatching Attacks Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb New Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1 Include Free Park Permits For MN Tribes, Increase On Med-Assisted Rx Rates MPD: Store Employee Shot And Pistol Whipped During Robbery
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

First Inaugural George Floyd Basketball Classic Held In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Black Coaches Association launched its inaugural George Floyd Basketball Classic on Tuesday. It was an invitational tournament featuring Minneapolis North, Park Center, and two out of state guests. As Norman Seawright III reports, one team had a very close connection to the tournament’s namesake.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Grandmothers Injured In Separate St. Paul Purse Snatching Attacks Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb New Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1 Include Free Park Permits For MN Tribes, Increase On Med-Assisted Rx Rates MPD: Store Employee Shot And Pistol Whipped During Robbery
NBA
CBS Minnesota

Man Gets 100 Months For Rioting On Nicollet Mall In Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — A St. Paul man was sentenced to 100 months in prison and two years of supervised release for burning, looting, and damaging stores and businesses in downtown Minneapolis in August last year. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota, Victor Devon Edwards, 32, drove to downtown Minneapolis after a city-wide curfew to join a crowd that had gathered following rumors regarding police involvement in the death of a man on Nicollet Mall. Edwards engaged in acts of riot, arson, and other property damage and destruction in downtown Minneapolis, investigators said. Edwards was captured on video surveillance participating in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Georgia Man Killed In Inver Grove Heights Crash

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — A Georgia man was killed in a crash Tuesday night in Inver Grove Heights. It happened near Briggs Drive on Highway 52. The Minnesota State Patrol said 63-year-old Calvin Evans was driving his truck north when it went off the road, hit a guard rail and flipped. He died at the scene. (credit: MnDOT) Investigators say he was not wearing a seat belt.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Grandmothers Injured In Separate St. Paul Purse Snatching Attacks Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb New Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1 Include Free Park Permits For MN Tribes, Increase On Med-Assisted Rx Rates MPD: Store Employee Shot And Pistol Whipped During Robbery
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
48K+
Followers
18K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy