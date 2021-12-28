Highlights from first day of Arby’s Classic, Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Highlighted scores from the opening round of the Arby’s Classic and Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic is as follows.
Greeneville- 59
Union- 42 (Arby’s)
Dr. Phillips- 75
Volunteer- 45 (Arby’s)
Twin Springs- 41
Knox Catholic- 92 (Arby’s)
East Hamilton- 56
Tabernacle- 53 (Arby’s)
Dorman- 91
Abingdon- 27 (Arby’s)
Berkmar- 67
Bearden- 58 (Arby’s)
Shelby Valley- 59
Daniel Boone- 36 (Andrew Johnson)
Cleveland- 66
West Greene- 19 (Andrew Johnson)
Sullivan East- 64
Chuckey-Doak- 34 (Andrew Johnson)
