ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Highlights from first day of Arby’s Classic, Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic

By Jesse Krull
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mvoS8_0dXC84od00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Highlighted scores from the opening round of the Arby’s Classic and Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic is as follows.

Greeneville- 59
Union- 42 (Arby’s)

Dr. Phillips- 75
Volunteer- 45 (Arby’s)

Twin Springs- 41
Knox Catholic- 92 (Arby’s)

East Hamilton- 56
Tabernacle- 53 (Arby’s)

Dorman- 91
Abingdon- 27 (Arby’s)

Berkmar- 67
Bearden- 58 (Arby’s)

Shelby Valley- 59
Daniel Boone- 36 (Andrew Johnson)

Cleveland- 66
West Greene- 19 (Andrew Johnson)

Sullivan East- 64
Chuckey-Doak- 34 (Andrew Johnson)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

TDH reports 337 new cases in NE Tennessee on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 337 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths, and 226 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday. Note: The Tennessee Department of Health will transition to weekly COVID-19 data updates after New Year’s. Vaccinations As of today, 247,871 people, or about 49% of the total […]
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Greeneville, TN
Johnson City, TN
Sports
City
Cleveland, TN
City
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

Waterline break at Bemberg and West Elk closes westbound lane on Elk

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Motorists in Elizabethton are advised Thursday morning to find an alternate route after a major waterline break near the intersection of Bemburg Road and Elk Avenue. Elizabethton officials said while crews work to repair the break, the outside westbound lane of Elk Avenue will remain closed until it is fixed. Drivers […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Johnson
Person
Daniel Boone
WJHL

Health care’s COVID year begins in hope, ends in exhaustion

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dr. Amit Vashist and his fellow doctors, nurses and other clinicians at Ballad Health began 2021 as hopeful about COVID-19’s future impact as they’d been in months. Northeast Tennessee had just experienced its highest month yet of COVID deaths with 249. But healthcare workers were already getting vaccinated and the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJHL

Pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — While Ballad Health says it has no pediatric patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning, state numbers reveal a different trend. Data released yesterday show an increasing number of children being hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tennessee. On Nov. 25, only five children in the state were hospitalized with the virus. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Arby S Classic#Arby#Knox Catholic 92#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

Tagovailoa leads Terps past Virginia Tech in Pinstripe Bowl

NEW YORK (AP) _ Taulia Tagovailoa threw touchdown passes of 70 and 32 yards to Darryl Jones, and Maryland routed Virginia Tech 54-10 in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Tarheep Still returned a punt 92 yards for a touchdown for the Terps. Tagovailoa is the younger brother of Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa. He […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WJHL

Scooter’s Coffee coming to Colonial Heights

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new drive-thru coffee shop is coming to Colonial Heights. Scooter’s Coffee will open a new location at 4287 Fort Henry Drive in the General shopping center. The national coffee chain sells a variety of drinks, including specialty espresso drinks, fruit smoothies, teas, and more. Scooter’s signature beverage is the “Caramelicious,” […]
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, TN
WJHL

WJHL

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy