ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Financial lessons learned from holiday movies

By Calyn Thompson
WHO 13
WHO 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qrGEr_0dXC823B00

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s the time of year when people are rewatching their favorite holiday movies, and there’s something to learn from some of the classics that can help you financially.

Whether you’re spending your Christmas vacation with the Griswolds, catching up with the Grinch in Whoville, or are home alone with Kevin McCallister, financial advisers say there are lessons to be learned from the flicks.

The first: “Don’t spend your money before you have it,” Troy Westendorf, a financial adviser with Triplett-Westendorf Financial Group, said.

Clark Griswold learned this the hard way when he put a down payment on a new pool with what he thought was going to be a Christmas bonus check, and it turned out to be a one-year membership to the jelly of the month club. Westendorf says this all relates to credit cards.

“We’re at an all-time high for credit card debt in America,” Westendorf said, “and the pinch that it has when you’re going out and spending or using credit to buy gifts, January comes and you start to feel that, ‘Oh what did I just do?’”

Social Security payment schedule: When to expect checks in 2022

When things don’t happen the way you think, like when Kevin McCallister finds out he’s home alone, you should be like Kevin as he stays positive and makes the best of it. Westendorf says having a spending plan to know what money is coming in and out will help.

“When life happens and the markets happen and the storms happen which they will, to have a spending plan in place so you know exactly where your dollars are going can really take the stress and eliminate the stress out of your life,” Westendorf said.

Lastly, when the Grinch has an epiphany after stealing Christmas from the Whos, Westendorf reminds us it’s not about the gifts we buy this holiday season but the company we’re with that will make our hearts grow three sizes.

“I think just creating those memories, creating those lifelong traditions are going to have the most impact in the long run,” Westendorf said.

There are financial things to keep in mind for the new year. The pause on student loan debt repayments was extended to May 1. Starting in 2022, Westendorf said child tax credits will go from $3,000 to $2,000 and will be paid annually, not in monthly installments.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Prosecutor offers more details about Fairfield teacher’s death

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The county attorney prosecuting the case of two southeast Iowa teens charged with murder in the death of their high school Spanish teacher said in court documents they surveilled her pattern of life, ambushed her along her daily walk and dragged her into the woods, returning later to better hide her lifeless […]
FAIRFIELD, IA
WHO 13

What shows are coming to Netflix in January 2022?

(ABC4) – It’s that time of the month again! With December coming to an end, it’s the perfect time to queue up and get your watchlist together for movies and shows that will be premiering on Netflix next month. For those that had the chance to check out our list of movies that premiered on […]
TV & VIDEOS
WHO 13

Drone13 looks back at 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa – Drone13 spent 2021 crisscrossing Iowa to bring images of events to our broadcast viewers as well as our who13.com audience. With over 250 flights since January 1 it’s impossible to include everything but this video hits a lot of the highlights.
TECHNOLOGY
Times Record News

Lessons learned about Christmas past from watching classic movies

It's a black-and-white movie Christmas, with snow falling as joyful families mingle on city sidewalks while window-shopping – buying food, presents, decorations and fresh-cut trees for festivities that are only two days away. For Americans, this scene represents the ghost of Christmas past, long before suburban malls, big-box scrums and Amazon.com. And as...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Dillow: Lessons learned, the 2021 version

The end of December has long been one of my favorite times of year because it’s the time people love to share their favorite books, music, photos and notable newsworthy events from the past 12 months. I’ve been making these lists off and on for the better part of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BoardingArea

Marriott Needed Her Room & Moved All Her Stuff. Her Compensation Was…

Imagine being checked into your hotel for, I don’t know, say a business trip. You’re all unpacked and are a meeting when you notice you have a voice mail message:. “Hi this message is for Haley this is Kathy calling from the courtyard in Salt Lake City by the airport um I am so sorry to bug you we am just had a mess up with the rooms him and we need to get into your room that you had been checked into so we actually am moved your stuff down here to the desk um so when you get back just come down and get a key to a different room um I do apologize there was a little bit of a mixup in with the renovation they needed to get into the room that you had been checked into him if you have any questions or if you know anything just feel free to give us a call back the number is {redacted} once again I do apologize have a great day thanks bye…”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WHO 13

Iowa experiences notable increase in deaths on the road during 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa — Deadly crashes reached a five-year high in Iowa during 2021, and non-lethal crashes have also increased from the year before. According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, 348 people have died during traffic crashes so far in 2021, the most deaths on the road since 2016. “It is a tragic thing […]
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Movies#Lessons Learned#Financial Advisers#Credit Card#Social Security
WHO 13

Clemson beats Iowa State in Cheez-It Bowl, 20-13

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — D.J. Uiagalelei completed 21 of 32 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown, Mario Goodrich scored on an 18-yard interception return and No. 19 Clemson beat Iowa State 20-13 on Wednesday night in the Cheez-It Bowl for coach Dabo Swinney’s 150th victory. Will Shipley had a 12-yard touchdown run and finished […]
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Take advantage of the lessons learned

Albert Einstein was one of the great intellects of our time. Throughout his life, he never stopped being curious and never stopped learning. As brilliant as he was, he always learned from his past, asked questions and looked forward to the future. One of his famous quotes, and one he believed in and lived every day, was:
SCIENCE
SmartAsset

Best Personal Finance Books for 2021

Many successful people will tell you that they read a book that changed their lives. In this look at several of the best personal finance books of 2021, there may be one or more that could help you change your … Continue reading → The post Best Personal Finance Books for 2021 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WHO 13

59 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The rate of coronavirus spread in Iowa has increased in the past week as state health officials posted 10,162 positive tests in the past seven days. While overall hospitalizations dropped slightly the state reports increased hospitalizations among children. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Wednesday 16 children under the […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Des Moines prepares for winter weather inbound this weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Public Works Department is preparing for winter weather that could make its way into the metro over the next several days. The department has been testing equipment and getting ready for the full force of the winter season. The freezing rain event on Tuesday morning allowed the department […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Iowa woman charged with helping teen attack man with hatchet

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman has been charged with helping a teenager attack a man with a hatchet in a Sioux City apartment building earlier this month. Sioux City police said the attack was carried out on Dec. 18 to retaliate against the apartment’s occupant because that man had previously kicked the […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

WHO 13

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
581K+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy