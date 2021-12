DENVER (CBS4)- Another big blast of snow is heading into the mountains for prolonged storm event. This time around the storm system may deliver the biggest snow of the season for the Denver metro area! We are watching two systems that will bring in the New Year’s Eve snow. One is a moisture packed low over California now. That storm will team up with a cold front coming straight out of Alaska. (credit: CBS) The Alaskan storm will set up over southeastern Colorado Friday night. That will be the prime spot to get upslope flow going over Denver and the eastern plains...

COLORADO STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO