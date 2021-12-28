‘Stay focused’: CFP games arrive with pandemic raging, again

As omicron spreads, Florida hospitals see more patients. Some are unaware they had COVID. With Florida reporting record new COVID-19 cases and South Florida leading the surge, all eyes are now on hospitalizations, which generally increase about two weeks after a spike in infections. Anecdotal reports and emerging evidence strongly suggest that the highly contagious omicron variant causes less severe illness than prior strains of the coronavirus, though public health experts emphasize that if more people get sick with COVID-19 — even a mild case — then the number of people hospitalized is likely to grow, too. More from the Miami Heraldand WPTV.

