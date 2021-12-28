Add pandemic to Biden’s list of failures

President Biden on a call with governors Monday said he agrees with two GOP state executives that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to mitigate COVID-19, even as his administration is pushing major federal solutions to the pandemic that's nearly two years old. Biden made the comment after Arkansas Republican Gov....
This is a rush transcript from "The Five," December 27, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. JACKIE DEANGELIS, FOX BUSINESS CORRESPONDENT: All right. That's it for us. "THE FIVE" starts now. KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): Hello, everyone. I'm Katie...
U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) released a statement regarding the Biden Administration and COVID-19. McConnell was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:. “Every American is rooting for our country in the continued fight against COVID-19. But 11 months into the Biden...
WASHINGTON - On his first full day in office, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to boost the availability of coronavirus testing. Five days later, standing in the White House with his health advisory team by his side, Biden called the fight against covid-19 a “wartime effort” and pledged that tests would be widely available.
WASHINGTON (TND) — Between Christmas and the new year, instead of rest and relaxation, it’s isolation and frustration for some. The Biden administration is admitting it failed — not only when it comes to the testing shortage but planning for the omicron surge overall. President Joe Biden...
(CNN) – US President Joe Biden and his team repeatedly promised that more covid-19 tests would be available, including home kits that offer quick results, but now admit that a virus, which is more adaptable than the politicians who fight it, surpassed them once again. For many Americans, this...
There’s a meme rolling around social media this week showing a scene from the television show “The Office.” One of the main characters, curmudgeonly and pessimistic Dwight Schrute, is standing in front of a coffin. The caption reads:. “Most people: ‘Merry Christmas.’ The White House: ‘just get...
Critics on both ends of the political spectrum went full blast on President Biden's claim Monday that states are responsible for solving the coronavirus crisis, pointing out Biden's long history of claiming he would bring the country out of the pandemic. They also noted Biden's federal government has moved to...
Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
Here’s Biden’s to-do list in the New Year. No. 1: Pink slip Dr. Anthony Fauci and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky and replace them with infectious disease “experts” who can put the pandemic behind us as quickly as possible. Two years into this nightmare the American people have severe pandemic fatigue. This means every day we’re still forced to wear masks and be subjected to other endless COVID-19 restrictions is a reminder that oh-so-smart Democrats are no better at managing the pandemic than the former Republican administration. The inconvenient fact is more Americans have died from COVID-19 on Biden’s watch than former President Donald Trump’s.
President Biden’s hopeful promise of five months ago — on Independence Day he declared the United States was “emerging from the darkness of years” — is a fading memory as the highly transmissible omicron variant spreads across the country. He now faces two crises simultaneously: one of social disruption and another of public health. In his planned speech to the nation on Tuesday, he must address both with the urgency they merit.
President Biden addressed the American people Tuesday on the recent surge of COVID-19 cases due to the new omicron variant. During his speech, Biden described plans to purchase and distribute approximately 500 million COVID-19 tests amidst large shortages throughout the country. MSNBC HOST PRESSES FAUCI ON LACK OF COVID TESTS:...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the federal government will buy half a billion COVID-19 rapid test kits and distribute them free of charge to people to use at home. But despite the high public demand for tests, it will still be several more weeks before these kits are available to be shipped. The […]
CNN correspondent Jeff Zeleny knocked President Biden as "confused" about COVID-19 tests on Wednesday over his performance in an ABC interview that aired earlier in the evening. In the interview with ABC's David Muir, Biden repeatedly misspoke when referencing the 500 million at-home coronavirus tests ordered by the administration to...
Comments / 0