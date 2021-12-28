ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Add pandemic to Biden’s list of failures

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot a day goes by that we don’t see or hear Dr....

Fox News

Tucker: Biden’s COVID policies are a measurable failure

FOXBusiness

Pandemic fears, Biden's spending agenda rattle markets

mymotherlode.com

GOP: Biden’s Unacceptable Pandemic Response

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) released a statement regarding the Biden Administration and COVID-19. McConnell was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:. “Every American is rooting for our country in the continued fight against COVID-19. But 11 months into the Biden...
ktvo.com

Biden administration admits failure as omicron cases surge

WASHINGTON (TND) — Between Christmas and the new year, instead of rest and relaxation, it’s isolation and frustration for some. The Biden administration is admitting it failed — not only when it comes to the testing shortage but planning for the omicron surge overall. President Joe Biden...
wearebreakingnews.com

Biden Faces Covid-19 Testing Campaign Failure

(CNN) – US President Joe Biden and his team repeatedly promised that more covid-19 tests would be available, including home kits that offer quick results, but now admit that a virus, which is more adaptable than the politicians who fight it, surpassed them once again. For many Americans, this...
Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
Times-Leader

Biden’s to-do list for the coming year

Here’s Biden’s to-do list in the New Year. No. 1: Pink slip Dr. Anthony Fauci and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky and replace them with infectious disease “experts” who can put the pandemic behind us as quickly as possible. Two years into this nightmare the American people have severe pandemic fatigue. This means every day we’re still forced to wear masks and be subjected to other endless COVID-19 restrictions is a reminder that oh-so-smart Democrats are no better at managing the pandemic than the former Republican administration. The inconvenient fact is more Americans have died from COVID-19 on Biden’s watch than former President Donald Trump’s.
Washington Post

Biden’s twin crises of the pandemic demand action, not anger

President Biden’s hopeful promise of five months ago — on Independence Day he declared the United States was “emerging from the darkness of years” — is a fading memory as the highly transmissible omicron variant spreads across the country. He now faces two crises simultaneously: one of social disruption and another of public health. In his planned speech to the nation on Tuesday, he must address both with the urgency they merit.
FOX59

EXPLAINER: How will Biden’s COVID-19 test giveaway work?

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the federal government will buy half a billion COVID-19 rapid test kits and distribute them free of charge to people to use at home. But despite the high public demand for tests, it will still be several more weeks before these kits are available to be shipped. The […]
