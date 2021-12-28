Add pandemic to Biden’s list of failures

Here’s Biden’s to-do list in the New Year. No. 1: Pink slip Dr. Anthony Fauci and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky and replace them with infectious disease “experts” who can put the pandemic behind us as quickly as possible. Two years into this nightmare the American people have severe pandemic fatigue. This means every day we’re still forced to wear masks and be subjected to other endless COVID-19 restrictions is a reminder that oh-so-smart Democrats are no better at managing the pandemic than the former Republican administration. The inconvenient fact is more Americans have died from COVID-19 on Biden’s watch than former President Donald Trump’s.

