ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minimum Wage

$15 minimum wage is no path to prosperity

restorationnewsmedia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been much discussion about raising the minimum wage to...

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

Virginia’s minimum wage increases Jan. 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The start of the new year means more money in pockets for some people. The minimum wage in Virginia will increase from $9.50 to $11 an hour on Jan. 1. This is the second of three increases. The goal is to raise the minimum wage across Virginia to $12 an hour by 2023.
VIRGINIA STATE
MLive

Hobby Lobby raises minimum wage to $18.50 an hour

Hobby Lobby is boosting its minimum wage. The minimum wage for full-time employees will increase from $17 to $18.50 effective Jan. 1, 2022. “We have a long track record of taking care of our employees,” said Hobby Lobby founder and CEO, David Green. “In 1998, we made the decision to close our stores on Sundays, and at 8 p.m. the rest of the week, to provide employees time for rest, family, and worship. We’ve also worked hard over the years to provide the best pay and benefits in retail, which has allowed us to attract and retain an outstanding group of associates to serve our devoted customers.”
RETAIL
Fun 104.3

Minnesota To Raise Minimum Wage Rates in 2022

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota's minimum-wage rates will increase to start the new year. Starting Saturday (January 1st, 2022), minimum wage for large employers with an annual gross revenue of $500,000 or more must pay at least $10.33 an hour, while small employers with an annual gross revenue of less than $500,000 must increase minimum wages to $8.42 an hour.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wilson Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
Footwear News

With Minimum Wage on the Rise, These Are Some of the Highest Paid Retail Jobs

The movement toward a higher minimum wage is on the rise — and some of the country’s biggest retailers are coming out on top with the highest paid retail jobs. At the start of the year, annual cost-of-living adjustments and other scheduled gains led wages to jump by pennies to a dollar for workers across 20 states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, South Dakota, Vermont and Washington. Later in the year, another four states — Connecticut, Nevada, Oregon and Virginia — plus Washington, D.C., will see an...
RETAIL
chronicle99.com

New Stimulus Check Is Hitting Your Bank Account Soon- Check Who Is Eligible

The Internal Revenue Services commenced the distribution of the 6th round of direct deposits for the multiplied Child Tax Credit withinside the center of December, with active households across the United States realizing that it became the very last batch furnished for with the aid of using the American Rescue Plan (ARP). As.com reports that there’s a probability for a number of the one’s dad and mom to get hold of a few well worth up to $8,000 in 2022. The information is based on the details published on AS dated 23 December 2021.
INCOME TAX
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Concord Monitor

Study: Food stamp eligible people may not know they qualify

New Hampshire hasn’t had an outreach plan for its food stamp program in more than four years – and an analysis of recent years shows that people who are eligible may not be using the program, according to the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute. The institute found that outreach could...
BUSINESS
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS
moneytalksnews.com

15 States With the Lowest Minimum Wage Relative to Cost of Living

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Self. The pandemic-era economy has many unusual and uncertain features that have made it difficult to analyze. And one of the major open questions is what this economic period will do to wages and prices long-term. The federal minimum wage was first created...
BUSINESS
honknews.com

Who Will Receive the Final Stimulus Payments and How Much Will They Be?

Many of the Americans will still be getting the last stimulus payment and look forward with hopes for the same. Some citizens might even get their payments even after this round of the Fourth stimulus checks. The three rounds of stimulus check earlier were First, in April 2020 second, in...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy