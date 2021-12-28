$15 minimum wage is no path to prosperity

Hobby Lobby is boosting its minimum wage. The minimum wage for full-time employees will increase from $17 to $18.50 effective Jan. 1, 2022. “We have a long track record of taking care of our employees,” said Hobby Lobby founder and CEO, David Green. “In 1998, we made the decision to close our stores on Sundays, and at 8 p.m. the rest of the week, to provide employees time for rest, family, and worship. We’ve also worked hard over the years to provide the best pay and benefits in retail, which has allowed us to attract and retain an outstanding group of associates to serve our devoted customers.”

RETAIL ・ 14 DAYS AGO