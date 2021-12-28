ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheez-It Bowl kids day of fun for Cyclones

By John Sears
WHO 13
WHO 13
 2 days ago

ORLANDO — Iowa State and Clemson will face off in the Cheez-It Bowl on Wednesday, but first the teams had a day of fun at Fun Spot America.

Cheez-It Bowl kids day, where players and coaches went on rides, and hung out with some local kids.

Keith Murphy is in Orlando with the Cyclones.

