KLST Evening Forecast: Monday December 27th

By Kris Boone
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

Certainly a December to remember as temperatures have continued to stay close to record highs for the past several days. Temperatures will begin to cool back down slightly, still staying above average but departing from the record high trend they have been on. Tonight, mostly clear skies and temperatures dipping into the 50s, some area in the southeastern parts of the Concho Valley will see some patchy fog as we head into early morning hours on Tuesday.

Some isolated showers could pop up late Tuesday night going into Wednesday morning but the better rain chances will have to wait until 2022.

New Year’s Eve will remain warm for anyone heading out to enjoy the festivities and countdowns, but 2022 will also ring in some colder temperatures and rain chances going into the weekend.

Saturday, scattered showers move into the area from the southwest ahead of the cold front expected to arrive late Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday. Temperatures will plummet behind the front dropping the area below freezing with overnight lows in the 20s.

Some snow will be possible in parts of Texas for Sunday, but at this time all the snow is expected to remain north of the Concho Valley along the Red River and in the Texas Panhandle.

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

