From the Homefront: Vets continue to adapt, overcome in 2021

By Craig McKee, B.J. Bethel
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 2 days ago
In the military, adapt and overcome is a familiar motto. It's a mindset to persevere when the unexpected occurs.

Throughout WCPO's Homefront series in 2021, veterans showed that same perseverance – whether it was dealing with post-combat issues, fighting for benefits or telling their stories of sexual trauma. The pandemic was a new obstacle, but Tri-State vets continued to show the grace, honor and courage at home as when they served.

If you have a veteran story to tell in your community, email homefront@wcpo.com. You also can join the Homefront Facebook group, follow Craig McKee on Facebook and find more Homefront stories here.

