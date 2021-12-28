From the Homefront: Vets continue to adapt, overcome in 2021

In the military, adapt and overcome is a familiar motto. It's a mindset to persevere when the unexpected occurs.

Throughout WCPO's Homefront series in 2021, veterans showed that same perseverance – whether it was dealing with post-combat issues, fighting for benefits or telling their stories of sexual trauma. The pandemic was a new obstacle, but Tri-State vets continued to show the grace, honor and courage at home as when they served.

