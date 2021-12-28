San Francisco City Hall holds in-person Kwanzaa celebration after year off

Most of San Francisco's Kwanzaa celebrations have gone virtual this year due to the COVID-19 omicron variant, save for a special exception on Monday at City Hall.

Monday marked the second day of the weeklong celebration, and a number of San Franciscans poured libations and honored their ancestors at an event commemorating the holiday, which honors African American and Pan-African community, culture and family.

San Francisco City Hall was closed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in-person Kwanzaa celebrations were off. Although most of the events are still being held online this year, nonprofit director Adrian Williams said it's a sign of progress that people could gather for one official event in 2021.

"More than ever, Kwanzaa is needed to solidify our community, our families and to uplift us all during these hard-trying times of COVID," Williams, Executive Director of the San Francisco-based Village Project, told KCBS Radio on Monday.

The event was filled with songs, dances and poetry. Monday's attendees commemorated all seven principles of Kwanzaa, including one honored on the second day of the celebration: "Kujichagulia," or self-determination.

"The self-determination means that I will survive, right? I will keep going, that it’s bigger than this moment and I continue to believe in hope," Sheryl Davis, Executive Director of the San Francisco Human Rights Coalition, said on Monday.

You can RSVP to the remaining virtual events here . Every night through Jan. 1, events will stream live on the Village Project's Facebook page at 7 p.m.