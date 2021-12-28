ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Boy, 15, arrested after fatal shooting in south Minneapolis

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F05cL_0dXC6TCD00
Dec 27, 2021

A 15-year-old boy is in custody and facing murder charges after a deadly shooting in south Minneapolis on Monday.

According to Minneapolis police, officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of South Park Avenue – located about a block from George Floyd Square – at approximately 11:40 a.m. Monday on a report of someone being shot.

Police arrived at the scene and found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Police say the shooting is "domestic related" and a 15-year-old boy was arrested and booked into a juvenile detention center on suspicion of murder.

The identity of the victim and teenager have not been released.

The shooting goes down as the 94th homicide in Minneapolis this year.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Burger Brain
2d ago

He’ll be back on the street in no time acting like a banger and resist arrest when caught……well,you know how that story is gonna end

