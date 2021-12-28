ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauwatosa, WI

Auburndale denies Wauwatosa West’s challenge 52-42

By Sports Desk
 2 days ago

Auburndale handed Wauwatosa West a tough 52-42 loss in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.

The Apaches’ offense jumped to a 52-42 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

The first half gave the Apaches a 22-12 lead over the Trojans.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

Racine County Eye

Wind Point The Prairie routs Kenosha Tremper 60-37

Wind Point The Prairie didn’t tinker around with Kenosha Tremper. A 60-37 result offered a strong testament in the win column for a Wisconsin girls basketball victory on December 29. In recent action on December 17, Wind Point The Prairie faced off against Kenosha St Joseph and Kenosha Tremper...
WIND POINT, WI
Racine County Eye

Wauwatosa East escapes close call with Port Washington 50-45

Wauwatosa East posted a tight 50-45 win over Port Washington in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup. Wauwatosa East fought to a 50-45 halftime margin at Port Washington’s expense. The Pirates showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 23-20 advantage over the Red...
Racine County Eye

Wauwatosa West posts win at DeForest’s expense 90-76

No quarter was granted as Wauwatosa West blunted DeForest’s plans 90-76 during this Wisconsin boys high school basketball game. The Trojans registered a 90-76 advantage at intermission over the Norskies. The first half gave Wauwatosa West a 46-41 lead over DeForest. You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream,...
DEFOREST, WI
Racine County Eye

Waterford’s convoy passes East Troy 44-26

Waterford dumped East Troy 44-26 in Wisconsin girls basketball action on December 29. In recent action on December 22, Waterford faced off against Stoughton and East Troy took on Evansville on December 21 at East Troy High School. For a full recap, click here. You’re reading a news brief powered...
WATERFORD, WI
Racine County Eye

Grafton flies high over Greendale 79-35

Impressive was a ready adjective for Grafton’s 79-35 throttling of Greendale for a Wisconsin girls basketball victory on December 29. In recent action on December 21, Grafton faced off against West Bend East and Greendale took on Muskego on December 22 at Muskego High School. Click here for a recap.
GREENDALE, WI
Racine County Eye

Putting it all together: Somers Shoreland Lutheran overwhelms Kenosha Reuther Central 67-35

Somers Shoreland Lutheran’s powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Kenosha Reuther Central 67-35 in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup. You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
SOMERS, WI
Racine County Eye

Watertown severs Mukwonago’s hopes 48-34

Watertown grabbed a 48-34 victory at the expense of Mukwonago in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on December 27. In recent action on December 21, Watertown faced off against Shorewood and Mukwonago took on Waukesha West on December 21 at Mukwonago High School. Click here for a recap. Watertown’s shooting...
Racine County Eye

Milwaukee Pius XI overpowers Green Bay Bay Port in thorough beating 57-33

Milwaukee Pius XI’s river of points eventually washed away Green Bay Port in a 57-33 offensive cavalcade in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on December 27. In recent action on December 17, Milwaukee Pius XI faced off against Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran and Green Bay Port took on Manitowoc Lincoln on December 14 at Green Bay Port High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
GREEN BAY, WI
Racine, WI
Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

