‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Would Have Moved On Without Lana Wachowski If She Didn’t Volunteer To Direct

By Valerie Complex
 2 days ago

If you’ve watched The Matrix Resurrections , you might remember a scene where the character Smith (played by Jonathan Groff) takes a jab at Warner Bros possibly leaving Lana and Lilly Wachowski (the originators of The Matrix franchise) behind to direct another Matrix film. Well, turns out that’s not just hyperbole.

In a recent interview with Collider , Resurrections producer James McTeigue admits that WB had plans to assign a different director. McTeigue has worked on all the Matrix films and stated that the “money making capability” of a fourth Matrix film meant there was “always talk.” However, when Lana Wachowski jumped at the chance to direct, the studio quickly said yes, it just made sense to have the original director on board.

“Look. I think when you’ve had a franchise with that much potential money making capability, there’s always talk. It’s in the same way that the Marvel universe repeats and turns in on itself, or you have Spider-Man , or you have Iron Man , or Thor ,” said McTeigue. “There’s always potential to update those movies just because of the possibility of making the money and telling new stories. I shouldn’t say it’s just a purely fiscal thought. But yeah, look, there was versions out there, but they hadn’t landed on the right version. So when Lana eventually came back around and said, “Look. I’m interested in making another movie,” of course, they went with the filmmaker who was the genesis of the Matrix.

Since the release of The Matrix Resurrections in theaters and on HBO Max, the critical and fan reception has been mixed. Despite this, WB wants to keep the franchise going with a fifth movie and they want Lana Wachowski to return as confirmed by the studio’s CEO Ann Sarnoff.

The Matrix Resurrections stars Keanu Reeves , Carrie-Ann Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jonathan Groff.

