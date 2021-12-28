ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

MISportsNow Top Moments of 2021: No. 10, No. 9

By Joey DeBerardino
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SPznC_0dXC5l6C00

With an exciting year of local sports coming to a close, MISportsNow is taking a look back at some of the top moments from 2021. Our 9&10 sports team voted on the 10 best moments and we will highlight two each day, counting all the way down to number one.

The new segment kicks off with No. 10 and No. 9:

10. Central Michigan University Athletics’ Success:

9. Local Basketball Teams End State Semifinals Droughts:

With an exciting year of local sports coming to a close, MISportsNow is taking a look back at some of the top moments from 2021. Our 9&10 sports team voted on the 10 best moments and we will highlight two each day, counting all the way down to number one.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
12up

Mississippi State fans are furious with Mike Leach

Talk about a complete and total shocker. On Tuesday night, Texas Tech and Mississppi State faced off in a bowl showdown, with the Bulldogs as major favorites. Mike Leach against his old school? Oh, the drama. Well, things were made worse here for Leach, as Texas Tech went on to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
WSYX ABC6

4 Ohio State Buckeyes opting out of the Rose Bowl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day said Monday four players are opting out of the Rose Bowl. Wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere will not play in the Rose Bowl, the team announced Monday.
OHIO STATE
Sporting News

Michigan vs. Georgia odds, prediction, betting trends for Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal

No. 2 Michigan meets No. 3 Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl Classic on Dec. 31. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The game will be televised on ESPN. It's another classic Big Ten vs. SEC matchup, even if this is the first time the schools have played since 1965.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Mcelwain
The Spun

Bob Stoops Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bowl Game

Sooners legend Bob Stoops is back in charge of the Oklahoma football team for the Sooners upcoming bowl game. The former national championship-winning coach will lead the program against Oregon in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Wednesday. It’ll be a one-game stint for Stoops, who returns to Norman as a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanBuzz

Rashaan Shalaam’s Death Remains a Tragedy Among Heisman Winners

Being a Heisman Trophy winner is great. It makes you part of college football lore forever. Of course, it does not guarantee NFL success. Sometimes, that’s kind of expected. Nobody thought Eric Crouch was going to become an NFL star after playing option quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Other...
NFL
FanSided

Michigan football fans won’t like the latest rumors ahead of Orange Bowl

Michigan football is heading into the Orange Bowl with high hopes for the College Football Playoff but they could be missing a key defensive starter. What Jim Harbaugh has accomplished with the Michigan football team this season has been truly remarkable, particularly when it comes to overcoming the hurdles that had consistently tripped up the Wolverines for years. For their efforts, they’re now preparing to face off with Georgia in the Orange Bowl for a College Football Playoff semifinal.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Boys Basketball#College Football#Cmu#The Ncaa Tournament#Chippewas#Mac Championship#Notre Dame#Irish#Division 4#Wyoming Tri#Christian#Eagles
On3.com

Former NFL referee disagrees with controversial Mississippi State play

Another special teams disaster set back Mississippi State before halftime against Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl, sparking controversy on the punt return rules. Former NFL referee and Sunday Night Football rules expert Terry McAulay took issue with the Mississippi State play, taking his thoughts about the officiating crew to Twitter on Tuesday night.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Alabama Fans Loving Wednesday Night Quote From Nick Saban

Alabama is one of the four teams preparing to compete for a national championship in the College Football Playoff, beginning this Friday. In the context of this year, that also means the Crimson Tide are trying to avoid a late-season, COVID-19 outbreak. 2021 CFP teams that are unable to field...
ALABAMA STATE
MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
441
Followers
1K+
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy