MISportsNow Top Moments of 2021: No. 10, No. 9

With an exciting year of local sports coming to a close, MISportsNow is taking a look back at some of the top moments from 2021. Our 9&10 sports team voted on the 10 best moments and we will highlight two each day, counting all the way down to number one.

The new segment kicks off with No. 10 and No. 9:

10. Central Michigan University Athletics’ Success:

The CMU women’s basketball team won a Mid-American Conference Title and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in the last four seasons. The Chippewas fell to No. 5 Iowa 87-72 in the first round of the NCAA women’s tournament in San Antonio.

The Central Michigan baseball team won it’s second straight MAC Championship and made a deep run in its second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. After dropping their opening playoff game against Notre Dame, the Chippewas clawed their way back in the elimination bracket to beat Michigan and UConn to appear in the regional final to face Notre Dame for the rematch. Unfortunately, CMU came up short in their third overall meeting with the Irish.

And of course the CMU football team will make its second bowl appearance under head coach Jim McElwain and look to bring home the first bowl win since 2012. The Chippewas will face Washington State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Friday, Dec. 31 at 12 p.m.

9. Local Basketball Teams End State Semifinals Droughts:

