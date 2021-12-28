ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Edit any posts of mine anytime

By PersistenceMimi Posts:
myfitnesspal.com
 2 days ago

I would like to know if "MFP" is working now...

community.myfitnesspal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

China says US must ‘bear responsibility’ after space station forced to move to avoid collision with Musk’s satellites

China has called on the United Nations to remind the US of its responsibility in outer space after it had to take measures to avoid its space station from colliding with Elon Musk’s satellites twice in the past year.China, in a report to the United Nations’ Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space earlier this month, said that Starlink satellites launched by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX almost collided with its Tiangong space station in July and October and was forced to take “preventive collision avoidance control” during these two “close encounters.”Beijing requested the secretary-general of the United Nations that...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
asapland.com

What Does OML Mean In Texting?

There is no one definitive answer to this question, as the meaning of home can vary depending on the context in which it is used. However, some of the most common meanings of a home include:. 1. “Oh my lord” is a common acronym used to express surprise or shock....
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $42 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 and AirPods 3 are on sale as well. Those deals both disappeared late on Cyber Monday, but now they’re back! Are any of those sales as good as an Amazon Gift Card promotion though? We’re not so sure.
ELECTRONICS
Nashville News Hub

Amazon employee who was denied sick leave dies at work the same day

According to reports, two workers at an US Amazon facility tragically passed away. One of them suffered a fatal stroke shortly after his request to go home was denied. Both died just hours apart on November 28 and 29. Despite the loss, other employees at the warehouse in Alabama were instructed to continue their work like any other day, revealed co-workers while speaking to workers’ rights organization More Perfect Union.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solution#I Would Like
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best N95 and KN95 Masks On Amazon To Protect Against The Omicron Variant

With the latest COVID-19 variant, Omicron, spreading rapidly all over the world, it has become even more difficult to find N95 and KN95 face masks online. Here at SPY, we know of several people who have recently become infected with the virus despite being vaccinated, proving that the threat of contracting the COVID-19 virus is still very real. And as the virus continues to rage on, indoor mask mandates are being reinstated in many areas of the country. Federal guidelines are also continuing to require mask-wearing in airports, airplanes, trains, and other modes of public transportation while restaurants, shopping centers,...
SHOPPING
TechRadar

Bill Gates predicts that most meetings will move to the Metaverse within 3 years

Bill Gates believes that the future of remote work meetings is changing, predicting that most will be held in the Metaverse within the next three years. This claim was part of a much broader commentary made by the man himself on his blog, GatesNotes back on December 7 2021, where he reviewed the difficulties faced in 2021 and prospects to remain optimistic into 2022.
BUSINESS
SPY

DeWalt 20V MAX Battery Packs Are 50% Off and the Deals Don’t Stop There

With just days until Christmas, Amazon is releasing some great deals on some of the most coveted products you can think of. They’ve slashed the prices on items such as AirPods, Fire Sticks, Echo devices, Bowflex workout equipment, and more. And whether you’re still shopping for the best Christmas gifts or just picking up some items for yourself, there’s a little bit of something on sale for everyone at the moment. If home improvement is on you or a loved one’s vision board for 2022, Amazon also offering up to 50% off DeWalt drill kits and batteries, which is an amazing...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
The Independent

Nasa’s alien-hunting James Webb Space Telescope gets first surprise breakthrough as its lifetime ‘significantly’ extended

Nasa’s new James Webb Space Telescope has seen its first major breakthrough, with the agency announcing it will last “significantly” longer than previously expected.The prevision of the launch last week, and its flight since, mean that it will have enough fuel to “allow support of science operations for significantly more than a 10-year science lifetime”, Nasa said. The minimum timeline for the mission is five years.The science work of the space telescope is powered in part by solar panels, which Nasa recently said had been deployed successfully. But it also relies on more traditional propellant to allow it to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

Meet the Thundertruck, an All-Electric 800 HP 4×4 Concept With ‘Bat Wing’ Solar Panels

With the electric revolution upon us, solar power can often seem like an afterthought in the auto industry, relegated to quirky student-design projects. But Wolfgang LA, a creative agency in, yes, Los Angeles, aims to change that with a new electric, all-terrain pickup concept. Meet the Thundertruck, a battery-powered 4×4 that looks like something out of a sci-fi flick—and a would-be rival to the Cybertruck. Unlike the Tesla, though, this EV truck incorporates solar power directly into its design: A solar-enabled “Bat Wing Awning” expands above the truck to capture the sun’s rays and power accessories like a built-in induction stove,...
CARS
KRON4

Everything you need to get started letterboxing

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With people spending more and more time outside these days, it’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy nature and get creative. Letterboxing is an outdoor treasure hunt designed to provide a fun problem-solving activity for participants of all ages. The growing activity may be done in a group or on a solo mission and is similar to geocaching.
LIFESTYLE
kirklandreporter.com

2021’s Best Delta 8 Gummies: Five Top Delta 8 Brands Selling Hemp-Derived THC Cartridges, Marijuana Gummies & Edibles|Delta 8 Christmas Sale/Gift Packs for Stoners

The cannabis industry is booming, and it’s just going to get bigger. Every day, new flavors of mouthwatering Delta-8 Gummies are created. The potency of cannabis edibles is well-known, but the attractiveness of Delta-8 THC candies is due to the health benefits they provide. Many people use Delta-8 gummies to deal with stress and anxiety and alleviate their pain and inflammation.
SHOPPING
Cleveland Scene

Best CBD Gummies for Anxiety in 2022: Top 5 CBD Edibles Online

Recently, we have seen CBD being used to treat a plethora of conditions, including anxiety. It is believed that CBD may help people with their anxiety by regulating the brain’s serotonin levels, which is a chemical responsible for mood. CBD gummies have become commonly used for managing the symptoms...
PHARMACEUTICALS
myfitnesspal.com

Hi Sparkers! :-)

I was most successful with SparkPeople 10-15 years ago and went looking for it a few months ago.So sad to see it had been shut down :-(. It was such a great forum!!! 💕💕. Anyone here from the Beck Diet Solution group in SP? I always remembered the nam of that group cuz my name is Beck too - lol!
BECK
ambcrypto.com

Thailand tech firm shares appreciate by 6700% post launching Bitcoin mining ops

In the month following China’s crackdown on miners, the Bitcoin hashrate had almost halved, data from mining pool BTC.com shows. With less competition from Chinese miners and soaring bitcoin prices, the remaining miners saw returns steadily grow. Extraordinary numbers. Jasmine Technology, a Thai tech firm recorded some impressive figures...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy