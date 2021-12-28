ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Details On When Pro Wrestling Tees Data Breach Happened, How Many People Affected

By Jeremy Thomas
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report has some additional details on the Pro Wrestling Tees data breach that was announced earlier this month, including when it happened and who was affected. As previously reported, the merchandise outlet announced earlier this month...

Pro Wrestling Tees Issues Letter Regarding Recent Data Breach

Merchandise store ProWrestlingTees.com issued the following letter to some customers regarding a data breach:. The privacy and protection of our clients’ personal information is a matter that we take very seriously. Please allow this to serve as a notification to you concerning a recent data incident at Pro Wrestling Tees that involved some of your personal information. While we are unaware of any current misuse of your information, we want to provide you with details regarding the incident, our response, and resources available to you to safeguard your identity from possible misuse.
Pro Wrestling Tees discloses data breach after credit cards stolen

Popular wrestling t-shirt site Pro Wrestling Tees has disclosed a data breach incident that has resulted in the compromise of the financial details of tens of thousands of its customers. Pro Wrestling Tees is a website allowing professional wrestlers to set up their own mini-stores to sell merchandise like shirts,...
Facebook ‘surveillance-for-hire’ groups: what happened and how to know if your account was affected?

Nearly 50,000 people across 100 countries have had their Facebook and Instagram accounts compromised by seven “surveillance-for-hire” groups.The groups aimed to collect intelligence, manipulate users into revealing information, and compromise their devices, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, said.“These companies are part of a sprawling industry that provides intrusive software tools and surveillance services indiscriminately to any customer — regardless of who they target or the human rights abuses they might enable”, they wrote.“This industry ‘democratizes’ these threats, making them available to government and non-government groups that otherwise wouldn’t have these capabilities.”What did the groups do?There are three...
Worst AWS Data Breaches of 2021

Data breaches remain a challenge despite an increase in cybersecurity awareness and investments. This past year, 2021, has been a particularly dire year for AWS-related data breaches, with incidents taking down networks for weeks at a time, and disrupting business throughout the country. While AWS is an increasingly adopted tool...
T-Mobile discloses data breach affecting ‘very small number’ of users

T-Mobile US Inc. today disclosed that some of its customers have been targeted by hackers using a cyberattack tactic known as SIM swapping. The carrier also stated that the hackers may have gained access to “limited account information” belonging to a subset of the affected users. However, T-Mobile didn’t specify how many users are affected or how the cyberattack was carried out.
Key FBI informant in Michigan governor kidnapping case charged with fraud

In a fresh development to the high-profile Michigan governor kidnapping case, a key FBI informant has been charged with fraud.Wisconsin native Stephen Robeson was handed the charge last week, accused of defrauding a couple out of an SUV by convincing them to donate to a ‘charity’. He used a fabricated anti-child sex trafficking non-profit as a cover story, the criminal complaint states (via Buzzfeed).Both he, and his accomplice wife, Kimberley Robeson, face up to three and a half years in prison if convicted. These developments complicate an already fraught domestic terrorism case, involving a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan...
New Jersey Cancer Care Providers Settle Data Breach Claim

A trio of healthcare providers in New Jersey has agreed to pay $425,000 and adopt new security measures to settle a legal claim involving a double data breach. The state of New Jersey alleged that Regional Cancer Care Associates LLC, RCCA MSO LLC, and RCCA MD LLC (collectively “RCCA”) failed to adequately safeguard the personal data and protected health information (PHI) of thousands of cancer patients.
New Jersey Health Care Providers Will Adopt New Security Measures and Pay $425,000 to Settle Investigation into Two Data Breaches; 80,333 New Jersey Residents Affected

Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck today announced that the Division of Consumer Affairs has reached a settlement with three New Jersey-based providers of cancer care that the State alleges failed to adequately safeguard patient data, exposing the personal and protected health information of 105,200 consumers, including 80,333 New Jersey residents.
Escalation in Healthcare Data Breaches

The number of healthcare data breaches reported in the United States has increased for the third month in a row. Records kept by the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office for Civil Rights (OCR) indicate that the total number of reported data breaches impacting the US health sector in 2021 is likely to be higher than the total reported in any previous year.
T-Mobile hit with a data breach

T-Mobile has suffered a data breach according to The T-Mo Report. While this breach appears to be on a smaller scale, the mobile company was hit with another, much larger-scale attack in August. Documents show that bad actors targeted user accounts and engaged in 'unauthorized activity' in the form of...
T-Mobile says new data breach caused by SIM swap attacks

T-Mobile confirmed that recent reports of a new data breach are linked to notifications sent to a "very small number of customers" who fell victim to SIM swap attacks. "We informed a very small number of customers that the SIM card assigned to a mobile number on their account may have been illegally reassigned or limited account information was viewed," a T-Mobile spokesperson told BleepingComputer.
Another T-Mobile cyberattack reportedly exposed customer info and SIMs

T-Mobile has suffered another cyberattack after being rocked by a massive data breach in August. This time around, attackers accessed “a small number of” customers’ accounts, according to documents posted by The T-Mo Report. According to the report, customers either fell victim to a SIM swapping attack...
New Details Revealed Regarding Pro Wrestling Tees Data Breach

Some new details have been revealed about the data breach suffered by Pro Wrestling Tees early last month. As reported earlier this week, the company issued a statement stating that they became aware of a data breach from malware back on November 1st that saw a small number of credit card numbers get compromised. The company stated that they have done an investigation and found that no evidence was found showing “any current individual personal information was compromised.”
