New Details On When Pro Wrestling Tees Data Breach Happened, How Many People Affected

Nearly 50,000 people across 100 countries have had their Facebook and Instagram accounts compromised by seven “surveillance-for-hire” groups.The groups aimed to collect intelligence, manipulate users into revealing information, and compromise their devices, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, said.“These companies are part of a sprawling industry that provides intrusive software tools and surveillance services indiscriminately to any customer — regardless of who they target or the human rights abuses they might enable”, they wrote.“This industry ‘democratizes’ these threats, making them available to government and non-government groups that otherwise wouldn’t have these capabilities.”What did the groups do?There are three...
