New Details On When Pro Wrestling Tees Data Breach Happened, How Many People Affected

Merchandise store ProWrestlingTees.com issued the following letter to some customers regarding a data breach:. The privacy and protection of our clients’ personal information is a matter that we take very seriously. Please allow this to serve as a notification to you concerning a recent data incident at Pro Wrestling Tees that involved some of your personal information. While we are unaware of any current misuse of your information, we want to provide you with details regarding the incident, our response, and resources available to you to safeguard your identity from possible misuse.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO