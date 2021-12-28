Silver Alert issued for Curtis Bass of Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 50-year-old Curtis Bass of Jackson.
He is described as six feet one inch tall, weighing 140-150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen Saturday, December 25, 2021, at about 3:00 pm in the 1000 block of Woodville Drive in Hinds County, wearing blue jeans, a blue and white plaid shirt, and a blue coat.
He was last seen walking west towards Suncrest Drive.
Family members say Curtis Bass suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Curtis Bass, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0