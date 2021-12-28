ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Anti-COVID pills: If they work, aren’t they game-changer?

KABC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFauci: Anti-Viral Pills Could Be The Pandemic Game-Changer. (Washington, DC) — Dr. Anthony Fauci says anti-viral pills may...

www.kabc.com

The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
The Independent

Eight things you should do to beat omicron Covid variant, according to Dr Fauci

Amid increasing concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19, America’s top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has listed steps that may help prevent infection.The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases recommended eight steps at a White House Covid-19 response team briefing on Tuesday, including getting vaccinated, getting a booster shot if already vaccinated, using masks, avoiding crowds, gathering outdoors as much as possible, maintaining physical distancing, getting tested and isolating if tested positive for Covid-19.“These things we have been doing, we need to keep doing them,” he said.Dr Fauci’s recommendations came a...
International Business Times

Expert Says Omicron Variant May Be A 'Blessing': 'Get Out Of Pandemic Card'

A leading epidemiologist Thursday said the Omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa last month, could be the key to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with an Australian morning show, Sunrise, Prof. Tony Blakely said the new variant could “displace” the highly infectious Delta variant. He noted that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta but is a less severe strain of COVID-19.
Fortune

How dangerous is Omicron really? COVID complacency could cause hospitalizations to rise

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As a steady stream of news emerges on the Omicron variant’s relatively low rate of hospitalizations and deaths thus far, the sheer number of newly infected people around the world is leaving many scratching their heads on how to handle the new variant.
healththoroughfare.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci Brings Good News for the Fully Vaccinated for COVID

Dr. Anthony Fauci will once again occupy the front row news, and this time it shall be with statements that will delight many. He informs us that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering reducing the recommended COVID isolation period in the case of those who are fully vaccinated, according to CNN.
The Independent

Fox News host calls to fire ‘power drunk’ Fauci over domestic flight vaccine mandates

Fox and Friends host Will Cain lashed out at infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci after he raised the possibility that requiring domestic air travelers to show proof of vaccination against Covid-19 could help bring the pandemic under control.Dr Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and longtime director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease, made the suggestion during a Monday appearance on MSNBC when he said it would be “reasonable” for the Biden administration to consider such a plan.“When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated,” Dr Fauci...
Fox News

Rand Paul pins blame for thousands of monthly COVID deaths on Fauci over longstanding biases

Sen. Rand Paul pinned blame for thousands of monthly coronavirus deaths on Dr. Anthony Fauci over his bias toward vaccines. "I would venture to say that thousands of people die in our country every month now from COVID because [Fauci’s] deemphasized the idea that there are therapeutics," Paul, who is also a physician, said in an interview on the Ron Paul Liberty Report published Monday.
