ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Looking to get tested for COVID after holiday gatherings? Here are some resources

WLTX.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeed to get tested for COVID-19...

www.wltx.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Need To Know#What You Need
CBS Sacramento

Demand for COVID Tests Increase As Omicron Surge, Holiday Season Overlap

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — COVID-19 testing sights are seeing a significant increase in demand for tests amid the holiday season and because of the spread of the Omicron variant. The parking lot at Cal Expo was full Wednesday with residents attempting to get tested ahead of New Year’s Eve. “If we get the test in time and everything works out, we can move on,” said Thana Paguyo. Thana waited at Cal Expo as Sacramento County hustled to distribute tests. “We set up an appointment for 2 o’clock and we drove out at 4:02, so it took about two hours,” said Christopher Paguyo. On Wednesday, it was the Paguyo...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
HuffingtonPost

22 Tiny Mental Health Habits That Can Improve Your Life In 2022

Another roller coaster year is coming to an end, and the lingering effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have certainly taken a collective toll on our mental health. There’s no way to know what 2022 has in store for us, nor can self-care erase the grief, trauma or other challenges we may have endured over the last 12 months. But as we look toward the new year, we can adopt healthy new habits to help incrementally improve our days, even if just for a moment. Sometimes, that’s more than enough.
MENTAL HEALTH
T3.com

How to stay in shape during the festive season as recommended by a fitness expert

Between festive nights out and visiting family and friends, it can be hard to stay on top of exercising over the Christmas period. There are just too many commitments and too little time! Most people only have a few days off work between Christmas and New Year's Eve, on which they want to relax and let go, not curl dumbbells or wake up early to go for a run.
WORKOUTS
WFXR

Consumer Reports releases wrapping paper safety for children

(WFXR) — The presents have been ripped open and the wrapping paper tossed possibly on the floor. However before little Tommy or Susie reaches for the holiday wrapping paper, Consumer Reports has some tips to keep the little ones safe. Consumer Reports say it is best to throw away the wrapping paper. Gifts come with […]
KIDS
WebMD

How I Celebrate the Holidays With Migraine

Migraine management requires walking a fine line. Discipline and routines are my close personal friends in my quest to avoid triggers. I follow a regular sleep schedule, avoid glaring lights, stay away from strong fragrances, and eat three meals a day within my acceptable eating time frames. My diligence in...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy