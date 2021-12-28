ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Polo G Cashed Out On A Range Rover For His Brother After Spending $75K On Lakers Tickets

By Devon Jefferson
HipHopDX.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoney ain’t a thang’ for “Rapstar” lyricist Polo G. Seemingly in the spirit of giving over Christmas, Polo G shared a few of his holiday spending splurges with his social media followers on Sunday (December 26), highlighted by the outrageous price he paid for courtside seats at the Laker and Nets...

hiphopdx.com

Comments / 41

G Daniels
1d ago

It’s a new day young people are making more and faster money than before he supposedly worth 30 million so I think he can buy a car and be alright

Reply(11)
4
truth or friends
16h ago

Listen up! Read this and tell me if it describes you and your ancestors or the people who own the diamond industry, Hollywood, and the world banks? "They are a stiff-necked (hard-headed) people", "I will bring you into Egypt (slavery) again ON SHIPS", "your men will have an evil eye towards their brother (violence), toward his wife, and to his kids which he will leave", "the brokenhearted, the captives, and them that are bound", "you will discontinue (forget) your heritage and you will serve your enemies in a foreign land" This is ALL in the bible! The same book that says "I know the blasphemy of them that say they are Jews and are not..." If they were the Jews and not us why do we fit the curses? Why don't they? If they were us how would they "remember this whole time" they were Jews when the bible said the real Jews would forget who they were? Wake up and return to your stolen heritage, we are the Israelites. I'm not looking for a like, please if this speaks to you RESEARCH IT!

Reply(1)
2
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie Flexes Beach Holiday Vacation By Twerking On Balcony

In the midst of a controversy, Saweetie knows just how to distract her naysayers. The rapper has been coming under fire in recent months after clips of her live performances surface online. Saweetie has been working on her career and craft for years, first starting out as a viral sensation on social media, but the USC graduate has been able to secure those partnerships and deals that have catapulted her into Grammy-nominated categories.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

India Royale Shows Off Her Ring Following Lil Durk Engagement

Chicago rapper Lil Durk and his longtime partner India Royale got engaged this weekend during a concert in the rapper's hometown. The "Lion Eyes" artist got down on one knee in front of the entire crowd and India happily said yes, marking an exciting moment for everybody in attendance. India proceeded to remember the incredible moment by posting photos on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Money Man Buys Out Houston Area Sneaker Store For Christmas Giveaway

Houston, TX – Money Man may be an Atlanta native, but the Blockchain rapper showed love wherever he could for the holidays. On Thursday (December 23), he visited a City Gear in Houston, and instead of breaking down and buying one or two items, he bought out the entire store to prepare for a Christmas Eve gift drive at a nearby restaurant.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Polo G
Person
G Herbo
NME

Drake surprised Toronto residents with stacks of cash for Christmas

Drake found himself in a generous mood this Christmas, handing out stacks of cash to random people in his hometown of Toronto, Canada. One lucky recipient shared their encounter with the rapper in an Instagram Story, showing Drake sitting the back in the back of a Maybach as the poster flaunted a thick stack of $20 bills. “Oh my God, this is crazy,” they could be heard saying as Drake flashed a peace sign to the camera.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Christmas#French#Range Rover Suv
NBC Sports

Steph hits wild Chase tunnel shot before Dubs-Nuggets game

Steph Curry brought back his legendary tunnel shot from Oracle Arena with a new twist at Chase Center this season, and replicated the remarkable pregame routine before Tuesday night's game against the Denver Nuggets. Later in his pregame routine, Curry tried kicking the ball into the hoop and nearly knocked...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
TMZ.com

Shaquille O'Neal Raises $2 Million For Charity With NFT Sale

The Big Diesel is officially The Big Generous now ... 'cause Shaquille O'Neal just raised $2 MILLION for charity -- all by selling some unique NFTs of himself. The NBA legend, along with NFT platform Notables, dropped the collection of the digital images earlier this month ... and TMZ Sports has learned they all sold out on Monday.
NBA
Bossip

‘I’m So In Love!’ Lil Uzi Gifts Girlfriend JT A $300K McLaren 720S For Her Birthday, Rents Out Amusement Park

Some of us can’t even get a McChicken or Mcnugget from these men but our good sis JT got a brand new 2022 McLaren 720S from her boo Uzi!. City Girls rapper, JT, just celebrated her 29th birthday and her boyfriend, Lil Uzi Vert, made sure her day was very special. The birthday festivities started off with a simple birthday dinner then escalated from there. At dinner JT had a heartfelt card waiting on her with details of what to expect for her gift. Uzi had cute hand-drawn images on the card as well as a heart and rocket, indicating that she would now be able to jet off into the sunset. Inside the card was a pair of keys to her brand new whip waiting outside the restaurant!
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Adele twins with boyfriend Rich Paul in stylish black outfits during rare PDA

Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul enjoyed a date night on Thursday in celebration of his 40th birthday as they took in an NFL game while twinning in stylish black outfits. The couple were caught on camera in a rare moment of PDA as they held hands while sitting in a private box as they watched the Los Angeles Chargers lose to the Kansas City Chiefs. Adele wrapped up in a black jacket and matching face mask, while Rich mirrored his girlfriend in a black varsity jacket.
NFL
thesource.com

Saweetie Kicks off Holiday Weekend with Jaw-Dropping IG Photos

For most Americans, the long weekend is just around the corner, but for hip-hop superstar Saweetie, the holiday is already here- and it’s hot (in more ways than one)!. The “Best Friend” rapper took to Instagram, sharing photos of herself on a pristine white sand beach with clear blue skies and water (a far cry from the miserable weather facing most people in the United States this time of year). In three of the photos, she relaxes on a jetski while showing off her eye-grabbing red hair while she lies on the water’s edge in a fourth. She also shared a short video of herself teasing viewers with just a few dance moves on a patio overlooking the ocean. She captioned the photos “pretty b*tch trip” and cryptically set the location to “Somewhere You Not.” She also showed off a few moves and views of her vacation spot on her IG story including one of her riding a jetski along a clear blue palm tree-lined canal.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy